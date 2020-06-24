Ursula von der Leyen
'We ask for fairness': Von der Leyen warns countries to price carbon or face border tax
European Commission President warns nations it will tax products imported into EU unless a “global level playing field” is established
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
Global Briefing: Von der Leyen to ask states to ramp up climate goals
All the green business news from around the world this week
Can new EU 'right to repair' product rules 'inspire the rest of the world'?
New EU ecodesign rules will require TVs, fridges and dishwashers to be easier to recycle and more energy efficient
Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches pan-European business group
New green business group wants to accelerate climate across EU economy
Von der Leyen puts climate policy staff at heart of European Commission
Commission President-elect appoints Frans Timmermans as Executive Vice President for an EU Green Deal
European Commission: Climate promises help clinch victory for Ursula von der Leyen
Former German Defence Minister becomes first female European Commission President. securing narrow parliamentary approval after promising increased climate action
Carbon targets, border taxes, and a climate bank: Von der Leyen promises overhaul of EU net zero efforts
Ahead of key vote, European Commission nominee presents ambitious decarbonisation plans as she seeks to secure backing from MEPs
EU carbon price hits 11-year high as Europe eyes bolder climate policies
Price tops €28 per tonne on Wednesday as traders anticipate market reforms