EU plots policy package to 'make Europe the home of clean tech and industrial innovation'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled plans for a new Green Deal Industrial Plan designed to "make Europe the home of clean tech and industrial innovation on the road to net zero".

Speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos yesterday, the EU chief highlighted how major geopolitical and economic shifts were underway that all underscored the urgent need to decarbonise the European economy. She argued that Russia's war in Ukraine, the resulting push for energy security, and the climate crisis were prompting governments around the world to beef up their clean technology ambitions.

The UK, Canada, Japan, and the US through the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are all pushing forward with significant green investment packages, she said, while the EU itself remains committed to its European Green Deal and €800bn NextGenerationEU investment plan.

But Von der Leyen stressed that increasing competition for green investment on the global stage meant the EU needed to step up its clean tech ambitions once again, as she trailled fresh plans for a new green policy package designed to support and scale clean industries across Europe.

"The net zero transformation is already causing huge industrial, economic and geopolitical shifts - by far the quickest and the most pronounced in our lifetime," she said. "The next decades will see the greatest industrial transformation of our times - maybe of any times. And those who develop and manufacture the technology that will be the foundation of tomorrow's economy will have the greatest competitive edge. The scale of the opportunity is clear for all to see."

Von der Leyen outlined plans for a new policy package covering four pillars - the regulatory environment, financing, skills, and trade - all of which would be geared towards accelerating the roll out of clean technologies such as wind and solar power, heat pumps, clean hydrogen, energy storage systems, and other emerging technologies.

Dubbed the Green Deal Industrial Plan, the new strategy includes plans for a Net Zero Industry Act, which Von der Leyen said would identify "clear goals for European clean tech by 2030... focus investment on strategic projects across the entire value chain [and] simplify and fast-track permitting for clean tech production sites".

She added that the new legislation would go "hand-in-hand" with a new Critical Raw Materials Act to diversify and domesticate the sourcing of rare earth minerals such as lithium that are crucial for manufacturing batteries and wind turbines, so as to reduce the bloc's reliance on China and Russia.

The Commission also reiterated that it wants to work more closely with "like-minded" trade partners such as the US and Ukraine to collectively strengthen clean tech supply chains through a global "critical raw materials club", von der Leyen said.

"We need to improve the refining, processing and recycling of raw materials here in Europe," she argued. "And in parallel, we will work with our trade partners to cooperate on sourcing, production and processing to overcome the existing monopoly."

In addition, von der Leyen proposed to "temporarily adapt" EU State Aid rules in order to speed up and simplify funding approvals and tax breaks for clean technologies, stressing the need "to keep European industry attractive" in the face of increasing competition for investment worldwide.

More EU funding for clean technologies is also required to support the transition across all Member States, and as such the Commission is preparing to establish a new European Sovereignty Fund as part of its mid-term budget review later this year, she added.

"This will provide a structural solution to boost the resources available for upstream research, innovation and strategic industrial projects key to reaching net zero," Von der Leyen explained. "But as this will take some time, we will look at a bridging solution to provide fast and targeted support where it is most needed."

The speech comes amidst growing speculation over the prospects of a green trade war between the EU, US, and China, as the three superpowers all look to ramp up domestic support for their fast expanding clean tech industries.

The EU is currently in discussions with the US following the adoption of the IRA last summer, after the Commission voiced concerns that the multi-billion-dollar legislation could give an unfair advantage to US based clean tech firms.

In her speech yesterday, von der Leyen said it was "no secret that certain elements of the design of the Inflation Reduction Act raised a number of concerns in terms of some of the targeted incentives for companies", and confirmed the Commission was now working closely with the US to find solutions.

"We should work towards ensuring that our respective incentive programmes are fair and mutually reinforcing," she said. "And we should set out how we can jointly benefit from this massive investment, for example by creating economies of scale across the Atlantic or setting common standards. At the heart of the joint vision is our conviction that competition and trade is the key to speeding up clean tech and climate neutrality."

However, von der Leyen also stressed that "we Europeans also need to get better at nurturing our own clean-tech industry".

"We have a small window to invest in clean tech and innovation to gain leadership before the fossil fuel economy becomes obsolete," she added.

The net zero transition, von der Leyen said, "is changing the nature of work and the shape of our industry".

"But we are on the brink of something far greater," she added. "Just think: in less than three decades we want to reach net zero. But the road to net zero means developing and using a whole range of new clean technologies across our economy: in transport, buildings, manufacturing, energy."

Martin Porter, executive chair for the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), described von der Leyen's announcements yesterday as "a watershed moment for the EU".

"It is testament to the successful trigger the EU has provided since 2015 to other countries to engage in the 'race to the top' in the transition to a climate neutral economy and a clear sign that this has now reached a positive tipping point," he said. "With competition for the transformational economic opportunity of the 21st century increasing as the global engagement in it accelerates and the fossil-fuelled economy becomes rapidly obsolescent, it is absolutely right that the Commission is seeking to enhance the success of its strategy of competitive sustainability by addressing the immediate need for greater scale, focus and speed in its policies towards cleantech industrial innovation and investment.

"The stakes in this race are high and now is not the moment for complacency, but for action and clear choices that unite both the EU's member states and those of its closest partners."