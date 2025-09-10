EU moves to strengthen circular economy rules

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

MEPs vote in favour of new regulations and standards to curb waste from the food, textiles, and auto industries - but campaigners remain fearful of wider 'deregulation agenda'

The European Parliament yesterday approved new rules designed to boost the EU's circular economy and curb waste across the food, textiles, and auto industries. MEPs voted by 431 to 145 in favour of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How to arrest the slide in support for net zero

'Navigating through the hype cycle': Is the hydrogen economy poised for take-off?

More on Legislation

How to make sure EUDR isn't a failure before it's even in place
Legislation

How to make sure EUDR isn't a failure before it's even in place

The EU is preparing to implement its anti-deforestation legislation - but without a collaborative approach, companies can't ever succeed, warns Satelligence CEO Niels Wielaard

Niels Wielaard, Satelligence
clock 03 September 2025 • 5 min read
'Absurdly overdue': Government slammed over three year wait for promised ban on sale of peat composts
Legislation

'Absurdly overdue': Government slammed over three year wait for promised ban on sale of peat composts

The Wildlife Trusts launch campaign calling on government to deliver full ban 'as swiftly as possible, as today marks three years since move was first promised

Amber Rolt
clock 27 August 2025 • 5 min read
'Modernised regulation': Government proposes new reforms to streamline environmental permitting
Legislation

'Modernised regulation': Government proposes new reforms to streamline environmental permitting

Defra builds on proposals from Corry Review with new consultation on how to fast-track environmental permitting processes for the industrial and energy sectors

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 August 2025 • 3 min read