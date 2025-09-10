EU moves to strengthen circular economy rules

MEPs vote in favour of new regulations and standards to curb waste from the food, textiles, and auto industries - but campaigners remain fearful of wider 'deregulation agenda'
The European Parliament yesterday approved new rules designed to boost the EU's circular economy and curb waste across the food, textiles, and auto industries. MEPs voted by 431 to 145 in favour of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis