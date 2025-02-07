'Deeply concerned': More than 150 civil society organisations raise fears over EU Omnibus proposals

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Oxfam, CAN Europe, and ClientEarth among organisations warning plans to re-open EU sustainability disclosure standards could undermine environmental efforts

More than 150 civil society organisations have written to the European Commission to express growing concern at the potential "re-opening" of previously agreed environmental legislation, such as the Corporate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

EnTrade and Arup launch nature market joint venture

Government 'gambling' on carbon capture technology, spending watchdog warns

Most read
01

BNEF: Cost of clean power tech expected to fall by up to 11 per cent in 2025

06 February 2025 • 5 min read
02

UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest

06 February 2025 • 5 min read
03

'The Collective': Octopus Energy launches renewables investment platform

06 February 2025 • 2 min read
04

'Full of holes': Why green groups are calling for reforms to 'failing' Biodiversity Net Gain scheme

06 February 2025 • 7 min read
05

Reports: Bezos Earth Fund ends support for SBTi

05 February 2025 • 3 min read

More on Policy

Why Labour's plan to bypass local objections to green energy could backfire
Policy

Why Labour's plan to bypass local objections to green energy could backfire

The government's current approach to planning reform risks haemorrhaging public support for clean energy and net zero, writes University of Sussex energy policy professor Marie Claire Brisbois

Professor Marie Claire Brisbois, University of Sussex
clock 06 February 2025 • 5 min read
Trump quits the Paris Agreement - What it means and how will businesses respond?
Policy

Trump quits the Paris Agreement - What it means and how will businesses respond?

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: January 2025

Business Green
clock 03 February 2025 • 1 min read
Land Use Framework: Government launches 'national conversation' on land use
Policy

Land Use Framework: Government launches 'national conversation' on land use

Major consultation exercise aims to shape new strategy to ensure UK delivers on food security, clean energy, nature, and housing goals, but government promises it 'will not tell people what to do'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 January 2025 • 8 min read