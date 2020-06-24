UPS
Logistics leaders suggest quickest routes for decarbonizing shipping
Customer advocacy, creative partnerships are helping companies such as UPS and Maersk make their way around detours
UPS to buy huge amount of renewable natural gas to power its truck fleet
It's the largest purchase order by any company in the US
UPS to rollout first range-extended electric delivery vehicles in UK
EXCLUSIVE: UPS teams up with Tevva Motors to start deploying first 15 range-extended electric delivery vehicles in the UK in the next few weeks
Bikes, EVs and LNG trucks: How delivery giant UPS is steering 'beyond diesel'
Peter Harris, UPS sustainability director for Europe, gives a glimpse into the logistics giant's low emissions road transport strategy
UPS revs up latest London and Paris EV deal
Logistics giant announces it is working with ARRIVAL to develop 35 electric delivery vehicles
Green groups push for 2030 petrol and diesel phase-out
WWF and Green Alliance say 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel sales - 10 years earlier than planned - would cut emissions and boost trade
UPS trials green 'depot-to-door' urban delivery system
Logistics company aims to cut congestion and emissions with new process using electric-assisted trailers and bicycles for last mile deliveries in London
UPS vows to move green fleet plan into the fast lane
Logistics giant sets new targets to make a quarter of its fleet alternative fuel and increase its use of renewable power 125-fold
UPS green delivery system touches down in Dublin
An urban 'eco package hub' in central Dublin will allow more deliveries to be made on bike or on foot, logistics giant claims