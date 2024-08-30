Government seeks formal advice on how to meet clean power 2030 target

The government has formally instructed Britain's grid operator to provide "practical advice" and a range of potential pathways for delivering on its ambitious target of a clean power system by 2030, alongside a "high level assessment" of the costs, benefits, opportunities, challenges, and risks associated with decarbonising the power sector.

In a letter to National Grid ESO, which is soon set to be repositioned as the National Energy System Operator (NESO), the government this week tasked the organisation with drawing up an advisory report setting out options and requirements for decarbonising the grid by 2030.

"This advice should consist of a range of pathways that enable a decarbonised power system for Great Britain by 2030 and an enduring contribution to economy-wide decarbonisation beyond 2030," the letter states.

Dated 23 August but only published yesterday, the letter is addressed to National Grid ESO director Fintan Slye and is signed by Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband alongside former Climate Change Committee (CCC) CEO Chris Stark, who was recently appointed head of the government's new Mission Control for Clean Power 2030.

"We would ask you to work with Mission Control at DESNZ to ensure that the plan is based on a shared set of assumptions about what is technically required and feasible to deliver clean power by 2030," the letter states. "We hope this will be the start of a close working relationship between Mission Control and the NESO. We are determined to work in close partnership with you."

It is unclear precisely when NESO is expected to finalise its advice on the matter, with no specific date or timeline included in the letter.

However, the letter sets out several of the government's expectations for the commissioned advice, including that NESO consider the different energy generation and demand mixes needed to achieve clean power by 2030, and how these can be scaled up in time and on budget.

It also requests an assessment of the roles energy companies, government, energy regulator Ofgem, and NESO itself can play in meeting the 2030 target and asks for an update on where further work is required to ensure the grid is decarbonised.

Finally, NESO has been asked to provide a "spatial element" to its advice, with the government asking it to focus "on those locations that offer opportunities for rapid infrastructure development, with sufficient detail and data to enable Mission Control to advise Ministers on options to support accelerated development of critical projects".

National Grid ESO is set to formally transition into becoming NESO this summer, in a move aimed at giving the organisation greater oversight over the power grid to better enable a "whole systems" approach to decarbonisation.

The new Labour government has placed its 2030 clean power target at the forefront of its economic growth strategy, and has promised to overhaul planning rules and boost public investment in a bid to drastically accelerate the delivery of key green power and grid projects.

Since its landslide General Election win last month, the government has also lifted the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England, pushed forward with plans to establish a new publicly-owned clean power investment vehicle called Great British Energy, and increased funding for new offshore wind projects through its flagship Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.

Meanwhile, media reports yesterday suggested the government is considering strengthening the UK's climate targets at the COP29 UN Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November.

Miliband recently tasked the CCC with providing detailed advice on pathways for the UK to deliver on its legally-binding 2035 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 78 per cent below 1990 levels, building on progress that has seen the country slash emissions by around 50 per cent to date.

The CCC is likely to publish that advice in the autumn, ahead of the Treasury's hotly-anticipated Budget announcement on 30 October, as well as COP29 which takes place several weeks later.

