Study: Sustainable procurement progress continues to 'lag behind'

Despite some of the world's biggest companies making significant strides to enact more sustainable procurement practices in 2023, overall progress is still lagging far behind what is needed to deliver on global climate and nature goals.

That is one of the headline conclusions from a new study by corporate sustainability ratings agency EcoVadis, which assesses trends across 125,000 supplier sustainability ratings spanning four core areas - the environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

According to the ratings provider's eighth Business Sustainability Index there have been some improvements in the adoption of data-driven targets, better practices, reporting, and more extensive engagement with value chain members, but four-in-five companies still have procurement practices that are deemed to be "high" or "medium" risk.

While on average companies across EcoVadis' network score 41.2 out of 100 for their sustainable procurement practices, there are considerable regional differences in terms of green procurement practices.

Companies in Europe were found to be making the most progress after crossing the 45-point threshold for the first time last year. In contrast, companies in North America scored a 37.7 average, an increase of just 0.7 on the level recorded in 2019, while Asia-Pacific and Latin America delivered improvements of just 1.5 and 1.4 points, respectively, over the same period.

The index also found that all industries remain in EcoVadis' medium risk range when it comes to sustainable procurement.

The slow progress is particularly concerning for companies in Europe, given new Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) requirements are set to be phased in from 2027, which could see companies face huge fines if they fail to take action to reduce the environmental and social impacts of their supply chains.

"The sustainable procurement theme is becoming an even more crucial area to watch as supply chain and due diligence laws continue to expand," said Sylvain Guyoton, chief rating officer at EcoVadis. "The principle of 'substantiated concerns' in the CSDDD, for example, will require many companies to cascade sustainable procurement practices to their Tier 1 suppliers, and who may be anywhere in the world.

"Companies must work more closely with suppliers than ever before to remain both compliant and competitive."

However, the report did reveal some encouraging areas of progress. For example, the global average score on environmental performance increased by 2.1 points in 2023, significantly more than any other theme.

Moreover, companies in EcoVadis' network were found to be more "mature" on the issue of labour and human rights, with an average score of 54.6 and small companies increasing their average score by 7.3 points since 2019.

However, the index flagged that economic uncertainty, rising inflation, geopolitical tensions and other factors have seen progress on ethics stall, with SMEs and large companies improving their average by just 0.1 point over the past year.

EcoVadis found that companies which had sought multiple ratings through its platform since 2019 had, on average, surpassed regional and industry sustainability benchmarks and were more likely to be developing robust environmental, social, and ethical policies. Scores of reassessed companies were typically between eight and 10 points higher per theme, on average, compared to first-time rated companies.

