Arrival and Microsoft team up on 'pioneering' electric vehicle data platform

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 06 August 2021 • 3 min read
First Bus is set to trial Arrival's electric buses on UK roads in 2021 | Credit: Arrival
First Bus is set to trial Arrival's electric buses on UK roads in 2021 | Credit: Arrival

Intelligent use of data will help customer's gain business insights and cities better understand traffic flow

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Arrival has this week announced it is working with Microsoft to co-develop new digital vehicle management capabilities for the fast expanding zero emission emission fleet market. 

Arrival said that under the partnership it will use Microsoft's cloud-based Azure platform to enable "advanced uses of telemetry, vehicle and fleet data management across vehicle fleets", with a view to optimising the use of the ever-increasing amounts of data produced and stored by individual EVs and fleets globally.

The companies said there is currently no standardised way of managing and utilising this data flow, which can play a crucial role in optimising journeys and charging cycles for fleets. Arrival's primary focus is on the fleet market, with the company currently working to fulfil orders for 10s of thousands of electric delivery vans and buses while also working on a partnership with Uber to produce a dedicated car for ride-hailing services.

Arrival said it now plans to develop models with Microsoft that simplify the sharing of data within a mobility or freight network. These models could then be used by manufacturers, city managers, and freight and logistics companies to securely analyse data and gain insights that should help improve the efficiency of their operations. 

Increased transparency and control over data sharing could, for example, make it easier for an insurance company to process claims or set premiums by helping them better understand and manage risks associated with the emerging EV market. It could also help cities tackle congestion by allowing them to better understand traffic flows and travel patterns.

Arrival said the collaboration will put it "among the pioneers" for the next generation of vehicle and fleet management. 

"Arrival is bringing zero emission mobility solutions to communities globally," said Avinash Rugoobur, president at the company. "Data management and analysis is crucial to bringing customised, affordable and equitable solutions to the world. With the rapid advances in technology across all areas, we need a standardised way of collecting, assimilating and sharing that data so all can share in the full benefits of what connected vehicles can bring. Working closely with Microsoft to develop and then demonstrate the huge advantages of having an open data platform for vehicles and fleets will be truly ground-breaking for companies and cities around the world."

The resulting open data platform developed by the two companies will use Azure and machine learning capabilities to extract insights from the data to minimise vehicle-to-cloud data flow and increasing the system's efficiency, the firms said. The insights drawn should also enable improved vehicle designs, advanced fleet logistics, and help spur advancements in mobility ecosystems and business models, Arrival added.

Sanjay Ravi, general manager for automotive, mobility, and transportation industry at Microsoft, said: "Microsoft has always been at the forefront of enabling customer and partner ecosystems to make effective use of their data. The automotive industry will benefit from better capabilities to standardise and share data, and we are pleased to collaborate with Arrival to accelerate the development of their open data platform for vehicles and fleets."

The announcement comes at a busy time for for Arrival. Last month, the manufacturer signed a deal with car and commercial vehicle leasing firm LeasePlan based on an initial order of 3,000 vans. The company has also signed major deals to supply the likes of Uber, UPS, and First Bus with commercial EVs.

