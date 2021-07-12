ADVERTISEMENT

University of Sussex

Sustainable Sussex: University debuts sweeping new sustainability strategy

Management

Sustainable Sussex: University debuts sweeping new sustainability strategy

University vows to deliver net zero emissions by 2035 and establish UK's 'most biodiverse campus'

clock 12 July 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Very difficult to pull off': Boris Johnson acknowledges scale of building decarbonisation challenge

08 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Co-op debuts 'Europe's most extensive' plastics collection scheme

09 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: Finalists announced

08 July 2021 • 7 min read
04

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

06 July 2021 • 3 min read
05

H&M, IKEA, Walmart, and Kingfisher launch Race to Zero group for retail sector

07 July 2021 • 2 min read