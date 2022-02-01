Give tax breaks to clean tech firms that produce affordable products, government urged

Solar PV and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers should be incentivised to produce affordable models of their clean technology in order to ensure that poorer households are not marginalised by the net zero transition, researchers have proposed.

A paper published yesterday in Nature Human Behaviour argues the government should introduce tax breaks for manufacturers who produce affordable versions of clean technologies.

The tax incentives are just one of a string of solutions recommended by researchers from the University of Sussex for how government and business can ensure the roll out of low carbon technologies does not entrench existing inequalities.

The researchers have also called for the introduction a range of financing options for clean technologies that would allow lower income households to spread the cost of low carbon products over a longer period of time or share the cost with others. Potential options could include pay-as-you-go schemes, leasing programmes, and community and cooperative models of ownership, they said.

In the paper, the team of University of Sussex academics explored the potential implications of an unfair or unequal rollout of household solar panels, electric vehicles (EVs), green cookstoves and heating systems, and food sharing between households.

Benjamin K Sovacool, professor of energy policy in the Science Policy Research Unit (SPRU) at the University of Sussex Business School, said it was important to note that low-carbon innovations are not "automatically just, equitable or even green". The study had revealed how technologies and behaviours introduced to deliver net zero could "introduce new inequalities and reaffirm existing ones", he added.

"At the very least, they can reflect unequal access to technologies and to incentives to adopt them and disparities in affordability," he said. "At the very worst, such innovations can sometimes disproportionately affect some groups while benefitting others, and thus serve to exacerbate inequality and injustice."

For instance, the research highlights how solar panels and EVs are currently limited to richer households that can afford their significant up front costs and have access to vehicle charge points or a space to mount panels. It also highlights how the roll out of EVs could undermine a much-needed modal shift towards active travel and public transport that would free up space in cities for citizens and nature.

The paper also recommends the wider use of citizen and climate assemblies that can engage a broader cross-section of society on the changes required to deliver a net zero future, with a particular focus on reaching women, the elderly, and racially marginalised groups. These engagement exercises could help pre-empt some of the "unintended negative impacts" of low-carbon technologies, they said.

Peter Newell, professor of international relations at the University of Sussex, said that it was important to gain a more nuanced view of potential negative effects of the roll out of clean energies on social equity in order to prevent them from happening.

"While our research highlights the challenges and potential for damaging unintended consequences of adopting to low carbon technology, this should not be seen as a justification to abandon decarbonization or the promotion of sustainable behaviour," he said. "Instead, better awareness of these challenges compels policymakers to find more robust and nuanced ways of managing trade-offs and negative side-effects of any decarbonization transition strategy and including more social inclusion in their design and selection. The costs of not adopting such innovations are likely to be far, far greater than the costs of adopting them in a just and equitable manner."

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. However, there are hopes its plans to introduce a zero emission vehicle mandate which would require car manufacturers to produce a fixed proportion of EVs that increases over time will help to rapidly expand the EV market in a way that drives down prices and prompts car makers to create models accessible to more types of consumers.