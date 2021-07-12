Sustainable Sussex: University debuts sweeping new sustainability strategy

• Reach net zero by 2035 - including both direct and indirect carbon emissions

• Embed sustainability into all aspects of student learning and experience

• Recycle 50% of waste by 2025 - and reduce the waste produced per student by 10% by 2025

• Create the UK's most biodiverse campus - setting aside up to half of the site for nature

• More staff and students volunteering in their local community - including through a new charity partnership with Surfers Against Sewage

As net zero targets catch on across the business community, similar initiatives are starting to take hold across other sectors, too. The University of Sussex today became the latest academic institution to announce a sweeping new sustainability strategy which sees it commit to achieving net zero emissions across its entire operations by 2035.

Dubbed the 'Sustainable Sussex' strategy, the initiative sets out a raft of plans designed to establish the institution as "one of the most sustainable universities in the world.

Alongside the new net zero emissions target, it pledges to recycle half of all waste by 2025, place sustainability "at the heart of the student education experience", and establish the UK's most biodiverse campus, with half of the universities' land dedicated to nature.

The plans will see 'bee hotels' and 'butterfly banks' introduced on campus, while students and staff will be offered more opportunities to volunteer to support good causes in the local community, with the university allowing staff a volunteering allowance of at least two days per year.

"Our ambition is simple and clear: to be one of the most sustainable universities in the world," said Adam Tickell, vice-chancellor of the University of Sussex. "To achieve this, we will show global leadership in all forms of environmental, social and economic sustainability.

"Universities exist to answer the big questions - and there is no bigger question than how we build a sustainable planet. This is the greatest single challenge facing humankind and this strategy puts sustainability right at the heart of everything we do."

The University has already chalked off a series of sustainability milestones, including having the largest on-campus solar farm in the UK and becoming the country's first university to introduce an aerobic digester for processing food waste.

The new sustainability strategy aims to build on these achievements by building another on-campus solar farm and introducing targets to source at least 80 per cent of fresh produce from local producers.

Other plans include investing in low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuel dependent infrastructure, working with suppliers that meet sustainability goals, and introducing more electrical vehicle charging points.

"The University has already shown leadership within the UK Higher Education sector in to make considerable progress in some key areas," said Tickell. "But we are determined to do more and this strategy provides us with the way ahead to take on the significant challenges ahead. As COP 26 makes clear, we need to build back greener from the Covid pandemic and so now is the time for the University to really renew our already strong sustainability ethos."