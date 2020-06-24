United Nations
UN draft plan aims to beef up global biodiversity protection
Proposals intended to replace a 2010 framework are set to be discussed by diplomats at a major UN summit in China in October
Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
'Betrayal and insult': COP25 reaction
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key responses to the conclusion of the UN climate talks in Madrid yesterday
'Wake-up call': Europe off track on all Sustainable Development Goals, report warns
UN-backed assessment urges incoming EU Commission to place the SDG agenda front and centre of its policies and investment strategies
A Climate Change: An unstoppable movement takes hold
As part of the Covering Climate Now initiative António Guterres issues a fresh call for more businesses and government's to join the fast-expanding climate movement
After a New York setback, can Glasgow revive international climate efforts?
Ed King reflects on seven lessons from a bruising UN Climate Action Summit that ultimately failed to deliver the breakthrough that was both desperately hoped for and urgently needed
'We are still not on track': UN warns lack of cash stalling progress on SDGs
Uneven economic growth, rising debt levels and falling direct foreign investment threatening UN's Sustainable Development vision
UN Climate Action Summit: Quotes of the Day
The best soundbites from politicians, activists and business leaders in New York
'How dare you': Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders for 'failing' on climate change
Swedish teenage activist delivers angry and emotional speech to world leaders at UN Climate Action Summit, as emissions pledges start to stack up
'Everybody wins in the long term': 130 banks worth $47tr to align with Paris Agreement
More than 130 major banks holding assets of $47tr pledge to align strategies with the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals
Economic growth tied to consumption is 'overwhelming' the planet, UN warns
Progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals is 'in danger' of going backwards, warns the UN
From personal insults to 'Vorsprung Durch Technik': G7 climate action intensifies as divisions deepen
The latest G7 summit promised a funding boost for global climate action, while providing evidence the coalition for tackling the climate crisis is under ever more intense pressure from the White House
SDG10: Is tackling inequality the overlooked key to sustainable development?
The UN's tenth sustainable development goal sets corporates a major challenge to disrupt systemic inequality the world over
'The ticket to entry is bold action': UN chief Guterres lays down the ground rules for September summit
"Don't come to the summit with beautiful speeches - come with concrete plans," the UN Secretary-General told world leaders
Net Zero: Battalion of corporate giants pledge to deliver 1.5C climate targets
As UN Secretary General calls on governments to deliver carbon neutral plans, 27 of the world's largest companies will today announce net zero emissions goals
UN: Climate crisis threatens sustainable development goals
Latest UN report on progress towards Sustainable Development Goals warns climate change is eroding the key pillars that drive global development
One climate crisis disaster happening every week, UN warns
Developing countries must prepare now for profound impact, disaster representative says
UN: Rising 'heat stress' among workers to cost global economy $2.4tr a year
Heat stress linked to climate change is set to have a massive impact on global productivity and economic losses, UN warns
20:19 vision
Something weird is happening in global geopolitics: there is division everywhere, but on climate action Trump's efforts to sow discord keep being rebuffed - what's going on?
COP26: UK and Italy strike partnership clearing way for UK to host crucial climate summit
BREAKING: Joint statement confirms reports UK and Italy have reached a deal to 'collaborate' on delivering crunch 2020 climate summit
Reports: UK set to win bid to host COP26
UK and Italian governments rumoured to have reached an agreement allowing UK to host crucial climate summit
Deliver 'concrete plans' to hit net zero by 2050, UN urges business leaders
Open letter to chief executives of major corporates calls for more firms to set science-based targets in line with 1.5C trajectory
SDG7: World falling short on global clean energy goals
Sustained efforts are needed to deploy more renewables and improve electricity access for world's poorest, progress report warns