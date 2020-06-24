UKGBC
Cities must kick-start a home retrofit revival in 2020
Without strong national policy signals, cities must step into the void and offer ambitious energy efficiency schemes, argues the UK Green Building Council's John Alker
Devastating floods lay bare urgent need for climate-resilient buildings
The UK should aim to ensure all buildings and infrastructure resilient to climate impacts by 2030, argues UK Green Building Council's John Alker
'Modest masterpiece': Does a prize-winning low carbon council estate point to a greener future for architecture?
More than 100 council houses in Norwich built to Passivhaus standards have been recognised by the prestigious Stirling Prize for architecture
The case for businesses embracing the climate strikes
John Alker of the UK Green Building Council argues there are compelling reasons for businesses to actively engage with the current wave of climate protests
JLL commits to net zero by 2030
Property consultancy giant JLL has pledged to make its own workplaces net zero and use its influence to drive wider adoption of the target across the sector
Boris Johnson: Zero carbon dude or Captain Mainwaring?
Slashing emissions from the UK's building stock should be top of the Prime Minister's agenda, and a relatively straight forward policy win, argues UKGBC's Jenny Holland
Report sketches blueprint for Europe-wide green mortgage market
Finance and green building sectors will need to work closely together to develop market for energy efficient mortgages, according to new report from the World Green Building Council
Property giant Grosvenor announces net zero goal
Grosvenor Britain and Ireland has stepped up its environmental ambitions with a series of new commitments
Construction: UKGBC launches net zero emissions framework
UK Green Building Council has launched a framework to help the construction industry transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050
'Disappointing and unsurprising': No landlords 'named and shamed' for breaking fuel poverty rules
Concerns remain that MEES energy efficiency rules for rental properties in England and Wales are not being robustly policed
Construction and property must embrace circular principles
The building sector is a major resource user, but circular thinking can keep firms ahead of competition and regulation, argues UKGBC's Alastair Mant
Businesses, cities, and regions pledge to deliver net zero building sector by 2050
Signatories make combined pledge to eliminate 192 million tonnes of carbon emissions from buildings by 2050
From London to San Jose, global cities unite to make new buildings 'Net-Zero Carbon' by 2030
19 Mayors from around the world sign up to Net Zero Carbon Declaration
In a spin: Could the Circular Economy give the Environment Bill the focal point it needs?
John Alker argues the government's welcome new Environment Bill needs a unifying theme, and circular economy principles could provide it
Net Zero: Building sector must pick up the gauntlet
John Alker of the UK Green Building Council argues the industry has a crucial role to play in constructing a net zero emission economy
Prime Minister pledges to halve new building energy use by 2030
Theresa May unveils target to halve energy usage of new buildings by 2030 as she talks up plans to place UK at forefront of global scientific research and technological development
Green homes: Local leaders call for planning overhaul
Liverpool Mayor among signatories to letter urging stronger planning measures to boost energy efficient homes
Planning policy is still not up to scratch on sustainability
Proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework are a missed opportunity for green buildings, argues UKGBC's John Alker