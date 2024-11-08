Construction is driving global biodiversity loss - it's time for the government to act

clock • 4 min read

To protect biodiversity on a meaningful scale, we need a clear national plan and regulations for the UK's built environment to drive industry action, argues UKGBC's Louise Hutchins

With the global biodiversity negotiations in Colombia ending in failure, our government must now use the powers it has to turn the situation around. To stand a chance of reaching the goal of protecting...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'UK first' battery powered train slashes fuel costs by up to 50 per cent

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

Au revoir, BusinessGreen

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

How the UK can transform its clean heat market

08 November 2024 • 5 min read
04

Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Trump's victory is a blow to global climate action, but it's no knock-out

06 November 2024 • 8 min read

More on Buildings

Construction is driving global biodiversity loss - it's time for the government to act
Buildings

Construction is driving global biodiversity loss - it's time for the government to act

To protect biodiversity on a meaningful scale, we need a clear national plan and regulations for the UK's built environment to drive industry action, argues UKGBC's Louise Hutchins

Louise Hutchins, UK Green Building Council
clock 08 November 2024 • 4 min read
Why Labour should axe the reverse carbon tax on home heating
Buildings

Why Labour should axe the reverse carbon tax on home heating

Rebalancing levies on gas and electricity bills can play a significant role in reducing UK households' dependency on fossil gas, writes Centre for Net Zero's Andy Hackett

Andy Hackett, Centre for Net Zero
clock 06 November 2024 • 4 min read
Study: Property linked finance could unlock £70bn for energy efficiency upgrades
Buildings

Study: Property linked finance could unlock £70bn for energy efficiency upgrades

Green finance mechanism could channel billions of pounds into UK-wide sustainable retrofit projects, according to a new report from the Green Finance Institute

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 November 2024 • 4 min read