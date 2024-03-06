UKGBC calls for consistent reporting and tighter regulation of embodied carbon emissions

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New guidance warns built environment is falling behind on measuring, reporting, and reducing Scope 3 value chain emissions, including embodied carbon

The UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) has called for stronger regulations to underpin a shake-up of the built environment's approach to measuring whole life emissions to better align with assessments of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Biodiversity Net Gain has potential to absorb 650,000 tonnes of carbon a year

CCC warns the UK's approach to climate adaptation 'is not working'

Most read
01

Unilever, Danone, KPMG, and Accenture slammed over corporate air travel emissions

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
02

REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment

12 March 2024 • 10 min read
03

Mersey Tidal Power: Plans for multibillion-pound barrage connecting Liverpool and Wirral unveiled

11 March 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Net zero ready?' How the government's fixation on gas is undermining UK energy security

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
05

'The gas and electricity industries need to work hand in hand': The energy industry respond to the government's REMA reforms

12 March 2024 • 11 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Uber Green: New feature allows users to track environmental impact
Carbon Accounting

Uber Green: New feature allows users to track environmental impact

Uber launches in-app feature allowing users to view 'estimated CO2 saved' per ride and book zero emissions journeys

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 March 2024 • 2 min read
Game, offset, match: How the ATP's Carbon Tracker is helping players take on travel emissions
Carbon Accounting

Game, offset, match: How the ATP's Carbon Tracker is helping players take on travel emissions

The ATP Tour’s Mark Epps discusses the sport's carbon baseline and how it has introduced a new tool to help players offset tournament travel

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 March 2024 • 15 min read
UKGBC calls for consistent reporting and tighter regulation of embodied carbon emissions
Carbon Accounting

UKGBC calls for consistent reporting and tighter regulation of embodied carbon emissions

New guidance warns built environment is falling behind on measuring, reporting, and reducing Scope 3 value chain emissions, including embodied carbon

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 March 2024 • 3 min read