No more business-as-usual: Report forecasts turbulence on route to net-zero goal
UK Energy Research Centre study analyses extent of disruption that will be necessary across heat, transport, power, and construction sectors to meet climate goals
Elecxit? Leaving EU electricity market could cost UK £270m a year, UKERC warns
UK Energy Research Centre analysis argues single electricity market has been a success story and that 'Elecxit' could 'turn back the clock'
Boost energy security by cutting demand, say researchers
Energy efficiency and demand reduction could play key role in energy security strategies, according to UK Energy Research Council
Should the rich pay more for clean energy?
New research suggests better off households should shoulder more of the burden for the UK's switch to a greener and more efficiency energy system