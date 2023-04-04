More UK policy support needed to make heat pumps affordable, academics warn

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Potential for reductions in heat pump costs may be more limited than the government envisages, according to the UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC)

Academics have called for a strong policy focus on making heat pumps more affordable for British households, amid concerns has been little or no reduction in the average cost of a heat pump installed in...

