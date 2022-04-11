Report: Investing in renewables and energy efficiency creates more jobs than fossil fuels

Investing in renewables and energy efficiency has the potential to create three to five times more jobs than fossil fuels worldwide, indicating the shift to a net zero economy would have a net benefit on job creation, according to UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC).

A fresh study by the independent research body found that for every £1m invested, renewable energy creates three times the number of jobs compared to fossil fuels, while energy efficiency investment can unlock five times as many jobs as coal, oil, or gas.

"Overall, policy support for, and investment in, low carbon energy (including renewables) and energy efficiency can deliver more jobs than gas or coal power generation," the report states. "At least in the short to medium term, policies supporting investment in domestic construction projects such as insulation retrofits or building renewables could be more effective at creating jobs than fossil fuel generation."

The study brought together studies from a range of international sources to assess the number of jobs which can be created by policy support for investment in low carbon energy and energy efficiency compared to supporting fossil fuel incumbents.

While it suggests data on jobs created by the green energy industry remains limited, the report cited UK statistics showing there were 200,000 people working in the sector in 2019, and that based on projected trends that figure was likely to rise to 552,300 by 2050.

In particular, it stressed that "widespread opportunities exist for jobs that would be needed across the country such as energy efficiency improvements and the delivery of low carbon heat solutions".

Echoing widespread calls across the UK green economy and beyond in the wake of the cost of living crisis and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the report calls for a nationwide energy efficiency drive, which it said could deliver a major jobs boost up and down the country.

"There is also a need for a new nationwide programme of energy efficiency and heat decarbonisation retrofitting in UK buildings which could help to stimulate ongoing, countrywide demand for low carbon jobs over several decades," it states.

Citing a 2010 review of direct, indirect and induced employment factors over technology lifetimes in the US and Europe, the authors said there was high job creation potential for solar PV at 0.87 job-years per annual GWh produced, compared to 0.17 and 0.14 job-years/annual GWh for wind and nuclear power respectively, and 0.11 job-years/annual GWh for natural gas and coal generation. The equivalent value for energy efficiency is 0.38 job-years/annual GWh saved, the report found.

As such, authors of the report concluded that "overall, a shift to renewable energy generation from fossil fuel based or nuclear sources may deliver an increase in jobs, on both a gross and net basis".

The net employment impacts of renewable energy or energy efficiency investment account both for jobs that are created, as well as jobs that might be displaced in other parts of the economy as a result of the investment, according to the study.

However, further research is needed on the quality of jobs available in the green energy industry, the report argues. "It is desirable that a low carbon transition should create quality jobs, which are characterised in the literature in terms of adequate wages and employee rights, fulltime employment, safe working conditions, and permanent rather than temporary jobs," it states.

Long-term job opportunities for those involved in projects such as smart meter installation also requires "further exploration", as well as careful coordination of policies on green skills, training and apprenticeships, the report recommends.