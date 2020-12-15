Is it time for a tougher tax on SUV gas-guzzlers?
New UK Energy Research Centre report argues 2030 ban on new internal combustion engine cars needs to be supported by bolder policy measures throughout the 2020s
They are the three little letters that present the biggest challenge to efforts to decarbonise road transport: SUV. Over the past five years sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids have soared,...
Electric vehicle manufacturers invited to apply to Automotive Transformation Fund
Advanced Propulsion Centre says funding is available to support feasibility studies across green auto industry supply chain
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Ecotricity's Dale Vince
VIDEO: Green entrepreneur and Forest Green Rovers' chairman speaks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about his career in renewable energy and his new book 'Manifesto'
'Flexible and renewable focus': Drax to sell four gas power stations in £193m deal
Sale of four combined cycle gas turbine sites acquired just two years ago will allow Drax to slash emissions and enhance its focus on flexible and renewable power generation, company says