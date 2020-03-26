UK Space Agency
Lift-off: UK firm Orbex secures £30m to launch low carbon rockets
Lightweight rockets for satellite launches use renewable bio-propane which company claims reduce CO2 emissions 90 per cent compared to traditional fuels
One Planet Summit: UK to help create global Space Climate Observatory
Global agreement struck last night will see new Observatory established to improve long-term sustainability and accessibility of climate data captured by scientists
UK Space Agency awards £14m rainforest monitoring deal to Ecometrica
Sustainability software and data firm wins contract to help map, assess and monitor threats to international rainforests