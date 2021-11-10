UK and UN plan major review of how space technologies can tackle climate change

Scheme is announced just days after France and UK announce joint space mission that will see a satellite launched into orbit to monitor levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide

The UK has this afternoon announced it will work with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs on a major review of how existing space technologies can help address climate change.

The plan is to contribute to the development of a strategic view of climate activities being carried out in space on a "scale that has never been seen before" from December, the UK said, arguing that the plans would help "increase policy coherence" across relevant organisations working on this issue.

The aim of the collaboration is to provide a detailed overview of space-based climate activities undertaken by both the UN and non-UN entities and raise awareness of further opportunities.

UK Space Agency chief executive Dr Paul Bate said the move proved the UK was "leading the way in using satellites to monitor and tackle climate change" and "building trusted relationships between the UK space sector and international partners".

The announcements comes just a few days after the UK announced it would work with a France on a new space mission called MicroCarb dedicated to monitoring levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

"We've seen throughout COP26 how satellites are being used to measure carbon emissions, monitor deforestation and improve climate models that inform international action," Bate added. "This new project with UNOOSA will map this existing work and investigate what more can be done to strengthen the space sector's contribution to tackling our planet's biggest global challenge."

