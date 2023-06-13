'The new space race': Government backs projects to explore space-based solar power potential

The government has today stepped-up efforts to prepare the UK's fledgling space solar technology industry for lift-off, with the award of £4.3m in funding to support a range of R&D projects across the sector.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps is to confirm a series of funding awards in a speech to London Tech Week later today, with trail-blazing projects at Cambridge University and Queen Mary University in London among those set to receive a major funding boost.

Space-based solar power technologies are designed to generate power using solar panels attached to satellites that could then be transmitted back to Earth using wireless technologies.

The sci-fi style solution has risen to prominence in recent years as the falling cost of putting satellites into orbit coupled with plummeting clean tech costs have fuelled speculation the approach could yet play a major role in decarbonising global energy systems.

An independent study in 2021 concluded space-based solar power could generate up to 10GW of electricity a year by 2050, meeting a quarter of the UK's power needs and supporting thousands of jobs.

Advocates of the technology maintain it could overcome some of the intermittency challenges associated with current solar projects, while also helping to extend access to clean power to remote locations.

Moreover, earlier this month scientists at the California Institute of Technology claimed to have achieved a world-first by successfully transmitting solar power to Earth from space.

"I want the UK to boldly go where no country has gone before - boosting our energy security by getting our power directly from space," said Shapps. "We're taking a giant leap by backing the development of this exciting technology and putting the UK at the forefront of this rapidly emerging industry as it prepares for launch.

"By winning this new space race, we can transform the way we power our nation and provide cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy for generations to come."

The new funding - which includes £3.3m from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and £1m from the UK Space Agency - is set to be shared by eight technology and research projects.

The University of Cambridge is to receive over £770,000 to develop ultra-lightweight solar panels that can survive long periods in the high-radiation environments found in space, while Queen Mary University in London is to receive over £960,000 to develop a wireless power transmission system with high efficiency over a long range.

Meanwhile, just under £500,000 is to be awarded to MicroLink Devices UK Ltd in Port Talbot, South Wales, which is working on a project to develop lightweight, flexible solar panels that can be used on solar satellites, and £353,000 is to go to a project at the University of Bristol that aims to produce a simulation of solar space wireless power transfer capabilities to explore the viability of the technology.

In addition, just over £1.4m has been awarded to Satellite Applications Catapult Ltd in Didcot to support two projects to improve space satellite antenna technologies and explore the commercial viability of space-based solar power.

Imperial College London is also celebrating the award of over £295,000 for a project to assess the key benefits and impacts of space solar, including how solar energy from space could be integrated into the electricity grid alongside other low-carbon energy sources, and EDF Energy R&D UK Centre Ltd is to receive over £25,000 for a study exploring how space based solar power could be integrated into the UK's grid.

Dr Mamatha Maheshwarappa, payload systems lead at the UK Space Agency, said: "Space technology and solar energy have a long history - the need to power satellites was a key driver in increasing the efficiency of solar panels which generate electricity for homes and businesses today.

"There is significant potential for the space and energy sectors to work together to support the development of space-based solar power, and the UK Space Agency has contributed £1m to these innovative projects to help take this revolutionary concept to the next level."

