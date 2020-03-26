TUC
Unions call for cross-party commission to plan 'just transition' to net zero
TUC sets out proposals to ensure workers affected by low carbon disruption are given adequate support and retraining
Business groups call for 'leaner, cleaner manufacturing' to boost UK's flagging productivity
Chamber of Commerce, TUC and Cambridge University's Institute of Manufacturing back Green Alliance report calling for a more resource-efficient manufacturing strategy
Frances O'Grady's TUC green growth speech - in full
"With the right policies, with the right vision, the new economy could be greener and fairer, with decent jobs at its heart"
TUC: "Britain losing global race on green growth"
Unions declare backing for more ambitious EU emissions reductions targets, slam government over mixed messages on climate change
Unions call for carbon capture funding
UK will miss out on "opportunity for global leadership" unless government steps up investment
Chris Huhne speech to TUC climate conference - in full
The energy and climate change secretary today called on the union movement to play a greater role in supporting the low carbon economy - here, in full, is his speech
Huhne courts union backing for low-carbon transition
Energy and climate change secretary urges unions to work with government and outlines strategy to ensure future of energy intensive industries
Carbon policies will drive heavy industry out of UK, report warns
Call to government to decarbonise in an economically efficient way
Government launches low-carbon equalities group
Forum for a Just Transition aims to ensure the benefits delivered by the low-carbon transition are shared evenly
Unions demand greater role in low carbon economy
New report calls for "just transition" to a low carbon economy that provides support and re-training for workers in declining fossil fuel industries
Firms urged to prepare for impact of heatwaves on workers
Few businesses have assessed the likely impact of climate change on staff welfare and productivity, according to TUC study
TUC issues call for Obama-style "green industrial revolution"
Trade union group to call on government to ramp up support for clean tech or risk losing jobs and competitiveness to US and Europe
Unions warn UK is lagging in pursuit of green economy
New TUC report claims that while Germany employs half a million people in renewable energy the UK renewables workforce numbers 7,000