'Make-or-break moment': Why business, unions, and campaigners are united in urging government to fix faltering climate strategy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 September 2021 • 9 min read
'Make-or-break moment': Why business, unions, and campaigners are united in urging government to fix faltering climate strategy

The CBI, the TUC, and Green Alliance are all issuing much the same message: the government has just weeks left to deliver a genuinely credible net zero plan

It is not every day that you find that the UK's biggest business group, most influential trade union bosses, seasoned policy experts, and protestors blocking motorway junctions are in broad agreement....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Shapps app: New government-backed app to help drivers make switch to EVs

UK-Australia trade deal: Anger grows at decision to water down climate pledges

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

10 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

New Lumo train service between London and Edinburgh to challenge short haul flights

07 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

'COP26 must go ahead': Alok Sharma hits back at calls to postpone Glasgow Climate Summit

07 September 2021 • 4 min read
04

Park, Charge, and Ride: UK's first solar powered Park and Ride site opens in Leeds

07 September 2021 • 2 min read
05

Five surprise technologies that can turbocharge the net zero transition

08 September 2021 • 10 min read

More on Policy

Lolly Adefope (left) and Robert Webb (right) to star in green pension short film series | Credit:Make My Money Matter
Policy

3, 2, 1… climate action: Robert Webb and Lolly Adefope to star in green pension film series

The short films directed by Richard Curtis aim to assert the role pensions can play in climate action

Bea Tridimas
clock 13 September 2021 • 2 min read
Hornsea One wind project | Credit: Ørsted
Wind

'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

Green energy industry welcomes 'really good' package for Contracts for Difference Round 4 that promises to accelerate roll out of offshore wind, solar, and onshore wind projects

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 September 2021 • 5 min read
Net Zero Diaries: New project to track public engagement with net zero transition
Policy

Net Zero Diaries: New project to track public engagement with net zero transition

Net Zero Diaries initiative aims to incorporate people's values and views into a framework for climate policy decision-making

Bea Tridimas
clock 11 September 2021 • 2 min read