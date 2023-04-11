How filling the public transport gap in the UK's Net Zero Strategy could deliver a £52bn economic boost

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
A blue West Midlands Metro tram at in front of Town Hall in Victoria Square, Birmingham | Credit: iStock
Image:

A blue West Midlands Metro tram at in front of Town Hall in Victoria Square, Birmingham | Credit: iStock

Trades Union Congress sets out blueprint for shifting more private car journeys onto rail, bus, tram, and car sharing services

It was one of the biggest and most glaring omissions in the government's 'Green Day' update to the UK's Net Zero Strategy. There were some encouraging references for green buses and an intriguing proposal...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

BMW hails huge growth global electric vehicle sales

'We stand ready': Global businesses urge G7 to phase out fossil fuelled power and vehicles by 2035

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Unfair costs': Hydrogen heating would push up gas bills, government warned

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK Infrastructure Bank backs Jeremy Leggett's Highlands Rewilding project

11 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Report: Insurance sector failing to address 'vast and understated' nature risk

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

Low emissions wheat promises to slice the carbon footprint of bread

11 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Rail

Navigator Terminals' liquid bulk storage site in Teesside | Credit: Navigator Terminals
Rail

All aboard the train to zero: UK's first carbon capture rail link planned in England's north east

Energy from waste operator Enfinium teams up with liquid storage provider Navigator Terminals to draw up plans for UK's first carbon capture rail corridor linking industrial sites in North Yorkshire and Teesside

Amber Rolt
clock 29 March 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: Network Rail
Rail

Network Rail and Varamis signal plans to deliver green alternative to road haulage

Network Rail and low-carbon rail operator Varamis launch fully electric freight service between Scotland and the Midlands

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 January 2023 • 2 min read