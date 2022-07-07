TUC urges government to invest £13.5bn in greener and more efficient school buildings

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is calling on the government to invest £13.5bn over the next decade in making school buildings greener and more energy-efficient, in a move it estimates could create thousands of jobs and slash UK carbon emissions.

Fresh research today by the TUC examines current spending on schools through the government's Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS), and argues that more investment is needed to deliver the scale of energy savings required and unlock the huge economic opportunities on offer from a more ambitious green building programme.

The report calls for a retrofitting programme backed by £13.5bn of government investment over 10 years, which it estimates could create 42,000 construction jobs and cut 1.2 million tonnes of annual CO2 emissions.

"If we invest now to make schools energy efficient, we will save a lot more in the long run," said TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady. "That means more money from school budgets going to education. It means a big cut in carbon emissions. And it means lots of good quality new jobs."

The report highlights several key areas where opportunities exist for schools to save money, cut carbon, and create thousands of jobs, including measures such as insulation, draughtproofing, and mechanical ventilation. Retrofit projects would also help classrooms stay cool in summer heatwaves, the report notes.

It suggests the programme should be delivered by local authorities in order to maximise economies of scale and engage school staff and students in the design of retrofit projects, while also providing an opportunity to remove asbestos in buildings and provide new construction jobs.

The report states that schools in the UK typically need between £300,000 and £700,000 in repairs. More than 80 per cent of schools still have asbestos present in buildings, much of which could be safely removed while undertaking energy efficiency improvements, the report suggests.

As much as £335m - or a fifth of all PSDS funding to date - has been invested in schools, which the TUC said signalled strong demand from schools to improve their energy efficiency. But it argued that current levels of funding from government "still fall far short of what's needed".

"For too long the government has underinvested in the school estate," said National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) general secretary, Paul Whiteman. "We know from the government's own estimates that more than £13bn is needed just to get schools back up to a reasonable state of repair, let alone turn them into the sustainable carbon-zero buildings we need. And - like everyone - schools are facing energy prices spiralling out of control."

Funding allocated through PSDS so far represents just three per cent of UK schools' total need for retrofits, according to the report, but recent reports have suggested the government is considering cutting the funding pot in order to shift more money towards domestic energy efficiency schemes.

Against a backdrop of rising energy and living costs, the TUC warns that schools are under increasing financial pressure, with school energy bills having risen by 93 per cent over the past year, according to the House of Commons Library.

In addition, the TUC said it was concerned that further potential cuts could see schools lose out on funding. Last week, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Parliament's Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that funding to decarbonise public buildings could be cut, with funds transferred to pay energy companies to improve domestic energy efficiency.

However, the TUC notes that the official Climate Change Committee (CCC) highlighted in its most recent progress report that the energy efficiency of UK non-residential buildings has barely improved in the last eight years.

In response to the report, a spokesperson from the Department of Education said the ministry's sustainability and climate change strategy set out how it was "gathering evidence" on new technologies and innovative approaches that would retrofit school buildings to make them more sustainable.

"Since 2015, we have allocated over £13bn to improve the condition of school buildings, which can support improvements to energy efficiency," they said. "This includes the School Rebuilding Programme which will transform 500 schools over the next decade, with all new buildings being net zero carbon in operation. We also have a range of tools and support available to help schools with their energy bills, including our updated School Resource Management Strategy."

But the TUC stressed that, instead of cutting back on funding for public buildings, the government should be looking to increase overall funding for energy efficiency, which it said would maximise financial savings and carbon reductions across the whole economy.

"The pandemic showed ageing schools are unfit for purpose," said UNISON general secretary Chris McAnea. "Classrooms are too hot in summer, too cold in winter, and ventilation is poor. Many still contain asbestos, which puts lives at risk, Patching up crumbling buildings is no longer an option. The government needs to urgently invest in properly upgrading school buildings, so they're greener and safer for pupils and staff, as well as creating jobs."

The TUC's intervention follows reports of leaked government documents that revealed parts of the UK's school estate were so dilapidated they presented a "risk to life".

In related news, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched a major new city-wide schools programme aimed at empowering young people to help tackle the climate, nature, and air pollution crises.

Supported by media giant Bloomberg and national green schools campaign Let's Go Zero 2030, the London education programme is set to focus on encouraging students into green careers in sectors such as renewable energy, home energy efficiency, green finance, and electric transport, the Mayor's office said.

As part of the programme, five schools in the capital will also be awarded £10,000 each to help kick start or accelerate environmental action, and to provide their students with practical experience in designing and implementing green measures, it added.