Budget 2021: Treasury trails green bond launch and £22bn UK Infrastructure Bank plans

Chancellor Rishi Sunak set to unveil slew of green investment measures as pressure mounts on government for ambitious net zero recovery drive

The Treasury has trailed a slew of major green measures it expects to form part of Wednesday's Budget announcement, including further details underpinning its plan for the UK's first sovereign green bond later this year, and its multi-billion pound backing for a new UK Infrastructure Bank.

Set for launch in the spring with a nationwide remit, the UK Infrastructure Bank is set to be supported by £12bn initial capital and £10bn in government guarantees, in a bid to unlock as much as £40bn of private finance in support of the Downing Street's 'levelling up' agenda and achieving net zero by 2050, HMT revealed on Saturday.

It said the new investment bank, which comes less than four years after the Green Investment Bank was sold off into the private sector, would play a "key part in efforts to build back better after the pandemic", offering a range of products including equity, loans and guarantees.

The government named projects in sectors such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage and transportation as key to the remit of the UK Infrastructure Bank, which it said would also offer infrastructure loans to mayors and local authorities at low rates, as well as advice and support.

In addition, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also expected to commit a further £375m to co-invest alongside the private sector in "high-growth, innovative UK firms" - such as those working in clean tech - as part of a new 'Future Fund: Breakthrough' scheme to be unveiled this week.

It comes amid growing pressure from opposition MPs, environmental groups and green businesses to harness Wednesday's Budget to reform the tax system and unleash a major net zero investment drive to smooth the economic recovery from the pandemic ahead of COP26 in November.

Sunak said his Budget would show the government was "serious about levelling up the country so that everybody can benefit from our future prosperity", and that the UK Infrastructure Bank would be given "the finance it needs to deliver modern infrastructure fit for the 21st century".

"Britain's businesses and the Great British public deserve world-class infrastructure and that is exactly what this new Bank will help us deliver for them," he added.

The Budget is also set to feature further details surrounding the proposed launch of the UK's first sovereign green bond later this year, alongside three new green innovation programmes.

Touted by the government as a "world first", the green bond is designed to give UK savers the opportunity to buy bonds which help support green projects while also helping boost their savings, it said, with the green savings bond offered through National Savings & Investments (NS&I), the Treasury-backed savings organisation.

Further details of the green bond are set for released in the coming months before the product goes live later this year, but the funds raised are expected to be aimed at supporting projects such as renewable energy and green transport, according to Sunak.

"In a world first, we're launching a new green savings bond which will give people across the UK the opportunity to contribute to the collective effort to tackle climate change," he said. "And we're also launching new competitions that will unlock innovation in renewable energy and help us develop the cutting-edge technology we need to reach net zero."

The Treasury said Wednesday's Budget would also see the launch of three programmes which will received funding from the government's £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, including £20m for a competition to develop floating offshore wind demonstration projects.

Almost £70m is also expected to be set aside for a competition to deliver "first-of-a-kind" long-duration energy storage prototypes to store excess green power over longer periods, while another £4m will go towards a biomass feedstocks programme to identify means of increasing green energy crop production, the Treasury said.

It comes amid growing pressure for the Chancellor to use the Budget on Wednesday to support decarbonisation through potential levers such as slashing VAT on green products and services, and rolling over unspent budget from the beleaguered £1.5bn Green Homes Grant Scheme.

Reports over the weekend suggest the Chancellor is poised to hike taxes on online deliveries, in a move the government is expected to label as a 'green tax', according to The Telegraph, as part of a drive to support high street shops in the face of growing competition from online retailers.

But Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband today said the government needed be far more ambitious, arguing the Budget was crucial opportunity to support companies struggling during the pandemic while helping to boost support for green jobs and the net zero transition.

"We are at a pivotal moment for our country as we look towards recovery," said Miliband. "The UK is experiencing an unemployment crisis and a climate emergency that will define the next decade. Rather than go back to business as usual, Labour believes we need bold action now to tackle these crises together and create a better future - by creating secure jobs in the clean industries that should be at the heart of our economy."

Late last night, moreover, a cross-party group of MPs and peers urged Sunak to ensure the Budget helps stimulate a "green and fair recovery" from the coronavirus crisis which has rocked the UK economy over the past year.

The Budget marks the UK's last before it hosts the crucial COP26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow later this year, and is therefore a litmus test of the government global climate leadership, according to an open letter to Sunak from the parliamentarians.

As such, the Treasury should use the opportunity of the Budget to borrow in order to invest in the UK's net zero ambitions, which it argues could help create more than one million green jobs with targeted investment in energy efficiency, home insulation and other decarbonisation measures.

Moreover, the government should look to reform the tax system by reducing tax breaks for polluters, and consider a windfall tax on companies which have benefitted most from the pandemic in order to bolster the UK's green recovery efforts, the letter states.

It also recommends changing the Bank of England's mandate so its activities and those of the banks it regulates are fully aligned with the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement, while new measures of national progress beyond GDP should also be considered that take into account the health and wellbeing of people and the environment.

The letter has been signed by MPs and peers from the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the Green New Deal and the APPG on Limits to Growth, including Labour MP Clive Lewis, Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney, and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

Lucas said the UK's domestic climate action efforts were "a matter of global interest" this year due to its hosting of COP26. "If Boris Johnson is to turn up at either of those summit meetings with any credible climate credentials, this Budget needs to supply them," she said. "He has promised to build back better and build back greener. His Chancellor must now deliver on that promise."

It comes amid growing disquiet about the government's decision to withdraw unspent funds from the Green Homes Grant scheme, the flagship policy measure announced last year to provide homeowners with up to £5,000 - or £10,000 for low income households - off the cost of measures such as cavity wall insulation and low carbon heating installations.

Since its launch the scheme has been beset by administrative problems which has led to low distribution of discount vouchers and only a fraction of its £1.5bn budget has been spent. However, the government said last month unspent money would not be carried over to support the scheme beyond this month, promoting frustration and bafflement among green groups, MPs and businesses.

And amid the growing disquiet - which last week also saw the Climate Change Committee weigh in on the row - today the Trades Union Congress (TUC) warned any cut to the Green Homes Grant would act as "a wrecking ball" to UK jobs.

Analysis by the TUC released today estimated that of the 100,000 new jobs the government promised could be delivered through the scheme, just 14,500 have so far been created, while 8,000 of those could be lost due to the impending funding cut, which could amount to as much as £1bn.

The TUC therefore urged the government to reverse its plan to cut funding from the programme and redouble its efforts and investment in green jobs, highlighting a promises from the government's own Green Jobs Taskforce to help create two million roles by 2030.

"This funding cut will be a wrecking ball to green jobs," said TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady. "A proper green jobs drive could stop mass unemployment, help power our economic recovery and tackle climate change. The chancellor must take the opportunity to reverse this damaging decision on Wednesday at the Budget. And he must drive our recovery forward with a powerful green stimulus that creates millions more good secure jobs."

The government has continued to insist householders' reticence about tradespeople entering their homes to carry out upgrades is to blame for low uptake of vouchers, but this has been widely disputed by green business groups.