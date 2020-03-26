trains
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
Bombardier inks €100m deal with Leclanché to energise battery-powered trains vision
Tie-up will see first battery-powered trains hit the UK in a boost to government efforts to deliver greener rail travel
UK train operators U-turn on Interrail exit
BREAKING: Following outcry over yesterday's announcement that Britain would leave EU-wide rail pass scheme, Britain's rail industry changes course
'Wrong direction of travel': Britain's railways to exit EU Interrail scheme sparking aviation emission fears
From January 2020 Interrail and Eurail ticket holders wil not be able to use their passes on UK rail network, sparking concern move could encourage more people onto planes
All aboard: Alstom and Eversholt Rail unveil UK hydrogen train design
Move comes amid reports engineering firms have secured a deal that could see low emission hydrogen trains on UK tracks within two years
Meet the company with a plan to green the UK's train fleet
Alstom launched the world's first hydrogen powered passenger train in Germany last month, and it has a plan to bring green trains to the UK
Deutsche Bahn's UK freight business switches to green power
DB Cargo UK, the UK's largest freight provider, now sources 100 per cent green power for all its rail sites and offices under new deal with SSE
Reports: Germany eyes free public transport offer to wean nation off polluting cars
Letter from German ministers to EU Commission reveals government is looking to test radical free transport plan later this year in order to help fight air pollution
Let's raise our ambitions for a cleaner, greener railway
Transport Minister Jo Johnson's speech to the Knowledge Quarter conference - in full
Greek holidays and climate treaties: The inspiration behind Eurostar's new sustainability plan
Eurostar boss lifts the lid on the firm's new 10-point plan for greener traveling