Diesel-fuelled UK rail investment plans condemned as 'missed opportunity'

Government plans to expand rail infrastructure have been criticised for using diesel engines

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced £794m investment package over the weekend in two rail routes that closed 50 years ago, but campaigners have criticised the plans for relying on diesel engines

Government investment in UK rail infrastructure has come in for criticism after it emerged that a new "Varsity" line connecting Oxford and Cambridge is set to use diesel trains.

The route connecting the university cities will be developed as part of a £794m investment package to reopen two rail routes closed more than 50 years ago, which was announced on Saturday by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The funding includes £760m for the 'East West Rail' scheme, which will eventually connect Oxford and Cambridge as well as reinstating direct rail services between Bicester and Bletchley. The first phase of the project - which is being delivered by a publicly owned body called the East West Company - was completed in 2016 and linked Oxford and Bicester.

A further £34m is devoted to reopening the Northumberland line that connects Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Ashington, which closed to passengers in 1964 as part of the Beeching cuts.

However, while the government touted the plans as evidence of their commitment to "build back better" from the pandemic, experts were quick to condemn the decision to use diesel rather than electric trains on the new Oxford to Cambridge line.

"Taking the first steps to rebuild the 'Varsity Line' would be a positive move towards improving the UK's public transportation infrastructure," said Matt Rooney, head of engineering policy at the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE). "The fact the government is to forego electrification and run diesel-fuelled trains is a mistake and a missed opportunity. By choosing high carbon infrastructure for short term cost savings, it would also send the wrong message in a year when we are hosting the UN climate change conference COP26."

Shapps defended the decision by saying he hoped more environmentally friendly trains, powered by hydrogen or batteries, would take to the tracks in the future.

"We're building it in such a way that we can use, probably, the very latest technology, potentially, in the future," Shapps told the BBC.

"The most important thing is the infrastructure," he added. "It's about building the stations, things you need to do no matter what kind of train you're going to run on there, if it's going to take passengers."

The government remains optimistic that emerging hydrogen fuel cell trains could provide a means of replacing diesel trains and decarbonising non-electrified lines in the coming decades and has recently backed a number of small scale trials to showcase the technology.

However, Labour MP Daniel Zeichner - who represents a Cambridge constitutency - said that "every rail expert will tell you it will cost more later to electrify a line".

"In a time of climate emergency, we really shouldn't be building railway lines for diesel, it's got to be electric," Zeichner said.

His comments were echoed by Rooney, who said "the IMechE believe that electrifying the rail network need not be expensive".

"If treated as a rolling national project, where skills and supply chains are maintained, the costs can be significantly reduced," he argued.