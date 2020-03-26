training
SDG8: Getting to work on a brighter future for people and planet
From office diversity to low-carbon skills, SDG8 suggests a change is coming to the way the world works
Natural Change: Can a week with nature change your life and your career?
An eco-psychology retreat is launching in the Scottish Highlands this year, with the aim of helping stressed out executives 'rekindle their inner fire' - BusinessGreen's Madeleine Cuff went to try it out
Planet Mark programme launches in bid to 'green' West Country businesses
Free EU-funded sustainability programme backed by the Eden Project to help coach firms in the south west on sustainability
Educating for a sustainable economy: The role of business in delivering SDG 4
Climate change poses an education challenge for the global business community, argues CISL's Paul Begley
YASA cuts ribbon on Oxford EV electric motor factory
Business Secretary Greg Clark to announce £184m investment in training in science, technology, engineering, and maths training, alongside new manufacturing plant
Will the UK have the green skills to support 'golden age' of infrastructure development?
Green jobs trade body IEMA points to green skills shortage, but argues 'golden age' of infrastructure development offers huge opportunity
Eco-professionals, next generation normal
Climate-KIC's Christoph Auch argues that firms that fail to respond to Millenials environmental concerns could soon find themselves facing a skills crunch