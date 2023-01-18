BCG launches Supply Chain Net Zero Academy

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has today debuted a new programme designed to help companies tackle emissions from their supply chains, with the launch of a dedicated Supply Chain Net Zero Academy.

The global consultancy giant said the new training course would provide both corporate procurement teams and their suppliers with interactive self-led courses and expert-led 'launchpad classes' to help them understand climate risks and the steps they can take to decarbonise.

"Upskilling and collaborating with suppliers is essential to accelerating companies' decarbonisation journeys in face of this skills gap, particularly as Scope 3 emissions make up a significant proportion of a company's total emissions," said Anastasia Kouvela, a BCG managing director and partner. "Most suppliers are unsure of how they can begin to address Scope 3 emissions - that's why training is such a critical enabler to accelerating progress."

BCG's curriculum offers participants on the course an introduction to the fundamentals of the climate crisis and the business case for decarbonisation, guidance on how to develop net zero roadmaps for an organisation, and advice on tactics for reducing emissions from carbon intensive suppliers. It also provides information on how to promote decarbonisation through procurement practices and how to activate successful decarbonisation strategies.

"The Supply Chain Net Zero Academy by BCG offers a full suite of training, from foundational learning on the sources of emissions to deep engagement with experts on how suppliers can apply abatement levers in the supply chain," said Elfrun von Koeller, a BCG managing director and partner. "Scope 3 emissions are particularly difficult to mitigate, as organisations do not hold exclusive control. Decarbonisation initiatives must be partnered across the value chain to deliver on set targets. The Supply Chain Net Zero Academy will help companies grow the climate maturity of their supply chains, collaborate with suppliers on decarbonisation, and ultimately accelerate the path to net zero."

The news comes in the same week as insurance giant AXA launched its own Net Zero School in partnership with sustainability consultancy Blunomy.

The companies said the new course had been specifically curated to help professional services companies understand the carbon footprint of the major industries they work with and the actionable decarbonisation levers they can pull.

Antoine Poincaré, president of AXA Climate School, said the new course was responding to growing demand from clients.

"With our first training offer, The Climate School, we were talking about sustainable transformation internally, but many organisations, especially financial services companies, needed to understand the trends of sustainable transformation for their clients, and for the whole economy," he said. "The task was immense, which is why we felt it was necessary to join forces with Blunomy, which has been working on various sectors of the real economy for years. The result is interesting because it is very concrete, so we can answer questions people have right now, such as 'Are oil extraction professionals well placed to work in offshore wind? Which players in the agri-food industry can invest in biomass energy production?' and so on."