AXA Climate School debuts new facilities managers training programme

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
AXA Climate School debuts new facilities managers training programme

New e-learning course aim to help facilities managers access detailed guidance on how to enhance their business' sustainability performance

AXA's recently launched Climate School has this week launched a new training module specifically designed to aid people in businesses' facilities teams to adapt to the demands of the net zero transition....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How half of global GDP could be wiped out by nature-related risks

Pensions Regulator urges trustees to 'step up' on climate and ESG reporting

Most read
01

OVO Energy becomes first major supplier to ditch 'greenwashing' renewables certificates

18 April 2023 • 5 min read
02

Under the BUS? How the heat pump wars turned nasty

18 April 2023 • 11 min read
03

UK's green truck ambitions stuck in the slow lane, SMMT warns

18 April 2023 • 6 min read
04

The G7 has opened the door for a COP28 fossil fuel phaseout deal

19 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

What does it take to slash a building's carbon footprint?

17 April 2023 • 1 min read

More on Skills

Diversity is key to unlocking corporate sustainability
Skills

Diversity is key to unlocking corporate sustainability

Sustainability 'outputs' will be limited if business plans are devised without a broad range of viewpoints, writes Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I's Liz Nieboer

Liz Nieboer, Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I
clock 14 April 2023 • 3 min read
Green jobs are booming - but we can't forget foresters
Skills

Green jobs are booming - but we can't forget foresters

Project management techniques developed in Silicon Valley can help build the skills base required to restore the Earth's forests, writes Terraformation's Yee Lee

Yee Lee, Terraformation
clock 11 April 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Skills

Survey: Climate conscious students want more sustainability topics taught in school

Survey finds education sector is second most popular career choice among 16-23 year olds, of which the overwhelming majority are highly concerned about climate change

Amber Rolt
clock 06 April 2023 • 2 min read