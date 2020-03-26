trade unions
World's largest turbines confirmed for UK waters, as questions asked over domestic content
Giant Dogger Bank project confirms plans to import GE's 12MW turbines, sparking debate over industry's domestic content goals
Unions call for cross-party commission to plan 'just transition' to net zero
TUC sets out proposals to ensure workers affected by low carbon disruption are given adequate support and retraining
Blowing in the wind: Is the new sector deal a realistic plan for UK offshore wind?
Prospect's Sue Ferns welcomes the government's new Offshore Wind Sector Deal, but warns some key challenges for the industry remain unaddressed
Migrants building £2.6bn windfarm paid fraction of minimum wage
Workers on Beatrice project in Scotland have included irregular migrants on under £5 an hour