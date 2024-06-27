Trade unions and green groups call for next government to enable 'worker-led just transition'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

More than 60 organisations sign open letter calling for better protection of - and engagement with - oil and gas industry workers as the net zero transition gathers pace

Trade unions and climate groups have joined forces to call on all party leaders prioritise a just transition for oil and gas workers, as the UK moves to phased down fossil fuel extraction in the North...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

How Labour secured an 'historic mandate' for climate action

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

Most read
01

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

05 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Keir Starmer confirms first wave of Cabinet appointments

05 July 2024 • 5 min read
03

'World first': Redefine Meat debuts 3D-printed plant-based steak in Ocado

03 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

05 July 2024 • 19 min read
05

Global Briefing: World's largest nuclear fusion project hit by decade-long delay

05 July 2024 • 7 min read

More on Skills

Trade unions and green groups call for next government to enable 'worker-led just transition'
Skills

Trade unions and green groups call for next government to enable 'worker-led just transition'

More than 60 organisations sign open letter calling for better protection of - and engagement with - oil and gas industry workers as the net zero transition gathers pace

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 June 2024 • 7 min read
Port Talbot and the road to a just transition
Skills

Port Talbot and the road to a just transition

The Welsh steelworks risk becoming seen as an example of an unjust transition - urgent action is needed to make sure this isn't the case, writes LSE's Nick Robins

Nick Robins, LSE Just Transition Finance Lab
clock 14 June 2024 • 5 min read
Analysis: Constituencies with most green jobs are in Tory heartlands
Skills

Analysis: Constituencies with most green jobs are in Tory heartlands

Friends of the Earth analysis hails major economic benefits from net zero transition in Conservative-held constituencies

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 June 2024 • 4 min read