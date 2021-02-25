CCC and trade unions urge government to fix embattled Green Homes Grant Scheme

Climate Change Committee and trade unions become latest to join chorus of calls for government to rescue its flagship green home retrofit programme

The Climate Change Committee (CCC), trade union leaders, and heat pump installers have joined the growing chorus calling on the government to ringfence funding for the Green Home Grants scheme at next week's Budget, amid growing concern the embattled retrofit programme could be axed altogether.

Launched last summer as a central pillar of the govenrnment's 'green recovery' agenda, the Green Homes Grant Scheme was given a budget of £1.5bn and tasked with providing homeowners with vouchers worth up to £5,000 off the costs of energy efficiency retrofit measures and low carbon heating installations, rising to £10,000 for low income households. However, the programme has been beset by myriad administrative problems with householders struggling to access discount vouchers and installers facing late payments. With the latest coronavirus lockdown also posing a further challenge for the scheme only a fraction of the £1.5bn budget has been spent to date.

But while the flagship scheme has been officially extended to March 2022, earlier this month the government said it would not be carrying over any of this year's unspent £1.5bn budget beyond this March, instead offering up just £320m to cover the cost of the scheme for the 2021-22 financial year, prompting frustration and criticism from business groups.

And, in an interview with the BBC this morning, the CCC's chief executive Chris Stark joined the growing number of groups calling for greater long-term certainty for green homes upgrades installers. Unless buildings are better insulated and switched over to run on low-carbon heat technologies, the UK will fail to meet its legally-binding climate change targets, he warned.

"There's no escaping the fact that the UK won't hit its legally binding climate change targets unless buildings are much better insulated and low-carbon heat systems are installed," Stark said, adding that "an attractive and efficient programme for insulating homes and promoting low-carbon heating" was needed.

His comments came as UK trade union leaders also wrote to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak this morning demanding the government reconsider its decision to withdraw unspent funding for the Scheme beyond this March, warning it will jeopardise the UK's chances of a green recovery and put jobs at risk.

Unions including Unite, the Public and Commercial Services Union, and the Communications Workers Union today jointly called on the Chancellor to carry over underspent funding to the next fiscal year and bring the scheme under public sector control, blaming mismanagement of the scheme on the US firm contracted by the government to oversee its operation.

"The UK has some of the poorest housing stock in western Europe and 'fuel poverty' is rampant - so the need for a comprehensive housing renovation programme - with the green agenda at its heart - is desperately required," said Unite assistant general secretary Gail Cartmail. "The current failings in the Green Homes Grants scheme has been abetted by awarding the contract to a US firm, when, during the pandemic, it is the public sector that has more than proved its worth as the standard bearer of delivering services in a timely fashion. This contract should be brought back under public sector control immediately."

The entreaties from unions and the CCC come amid growing concerns the Green Homes Grant scheme, launched last summer as a central pillar of the government's green recovery drive, could be axed altogether at next week's Budget announcement.

Only a fraction of the scheme's budget is believed to have been spent so far, despite over 100,000 households applying for vouchers. Originally backed by a budget of £2bn - £1.5bn of which was earmarked for homes - the scheme was designed to provide an economic boost in the wake of the pandemic, while also helping to cut energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions by subsidising the cost of installation of green technology and energy efficiency measures such as solar panels, insulation, heat pumps and double glazing.

The decision to slash the scheme's budget has been slammed by green business groups, landlords, opposition politicians, and the Environmental Audit Committee, who have all urged the government to provide adequate long-term funding and certainty for the scheme.

The government had initially announced an ambition to issue 600,000 vouchers through the scheme. BusinessGreen has repeatedly sought clarification from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as to whether this goal still stands given the planned reduction in the scheme's budget, but has yet to be receive an answer.

Today also saw the UK's two leading heat pump industry bodies weighing in on the controversy, with the Heat Pump Federation (HPF) and the Ground Source Heat Pump Association (GSHPA) jointly urging Chancellor to retain the Green Homes Grant Scheme and roll over this year's unspent funds beyond next month.

"In our opinion, it would be entirely feasible to improve the scheme and to see deployment numbers rise significantly as a result," said Laura Bishop, chair of the GSHPA.

HPF spokesman Bean Beanland added: "As with all government interventions, give the industry an extended period of stable policy and the heat pump sector will deliver growth, training and secure new employment."

BEIS and the Treasury were considering a request for comment at the time of going to press, however the government has maintained the pandemic is responsible for the scheme's troubles. "The Green Homes Grant voucher scheme was designed to provide a short-term economic stimulus while tackling our contribution to climate change," BEIS said in a statement last week. "However, the prevalence of Covid-19 since the scheme's launch in September last year has led to an understandable reluctance on the part of the public to welcome tradespeople into their homes."

However, last week the government unveiled plans to expand the number of installers able to deliver upgrades through the scheme, with the launch of a new subsidised training for home energy efficiency retrofitting and low carbon heating installations.