Toyota
Hydrogen fuel cell sector enjoys record 2019 as demand soars
Strong growth anticipated for both the hydrogen fuel cell sector and conventional electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next decade, as EV uptake continues to accelerate
Tokyo 2020: How the Olympic Games aims to raise the bar for sustainability
Michelle Lemaître, head of sustainability of the International Olympics Committee, talks recycled medals, electric vehicles, and carbon neutral buildings
Going for gold: Toyota to provide 3,700 EVs for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Japanese auto giant lays out plans to develop range of EVs, hydrogen fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid cars and buses specifically for the Olympic and Paralympic Games
Toyota and BYD team up to turbo-charge electric vehicle development
Japanese and Chinese auto giants ink new partnership to accelerate development of battery electric vehicles
Toyota revs up electric vehicle strategy with new battery supply partnerships
Auto giant unveils expanded range of zero emission vehicles and announces new supply agreements with CATL and BYD
Clean200: Green corporates resilient amid market jitters, rankings show
Clean200 list shows continued strong performance of world's largest green companies against stock market benchmarks
Reports: Toyota and Panasonic prepare battery manufacturing joint venture
Nikkei reports auto and tech giants are preparing to deepen electric vehicle partnership
World's cleanest firms enjoy solid growth, even as tariff wars start to bite
Stock value of Clean200 list, which ranks firms according to their clean energy revenues, falls behind fossil fuel benchmark due to solar tariffs and a surge in oil prices
'Faster, higher, cleaner?' Toyota fleet of green mobility concepts for Tokyo Olympics
Fuel cell buses and automated ride-sharing vehicles to the fore as auto giant prepares to showcase low emission mobility services at 2020 Olympics
Toyota ramps up hydrogen fuel cell production in preparation for sales surge
Carmaker expects sales of its hydrogen fuel cell electric cars to soar 10-fold to at least 30,000 a year after 2020
Green Tomato revs up fleet of 50 Toyota Mirai fuel cell saloons
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling one of the first people to drive the new zero emission taxis
'It's not about silver bullets': Shell explains how hydrogen could fit into 'mosaic' of green transport options
Shell's business development manager, Mike Copson, talks to BusinessGreen about how hydrogen fits into the oil giant's transport plans
World's greenest companies outperform fossil fuel benchmark by two to one
Clean 200 companies generated total return of 32 per cent over the last 18 months, compared to 15.7 per cent for fossil fuel benchmark index
Toyota Group snaps up stake in lithium mining outfit in $224m deal
Trading arm Toyota Tshusho shells out A$282 to acquire 15 per cent stake in Australia's Orocobre
Toyota sets sights on one million electric vehicle sales by 2030
Japanese automaker Toyota promises 10 new electric cars are in the pipeline, with all models boasting a zero-emission option by 2025
Nissan gives glimpse of electric future with fully autonomous EV concept
A series of electric cars, vans and delivery vehicles were unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show this week
Keep on truckin': Toyota trials zero emission hydrogen truck
Automaker claims its hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty truck concept has completed 4,000 miles in initial testing and is now ready for more formal trials
Toyota follows Ford with scrappage scheme launch
Toyota's new scrappage scheme will offer chance for drivers to swop old cars for cleaner petrol-electric hybrids
World's cleanest companies defy Trump to out perform fossil fuel investments
Stock value of Clean200 list, which ranks firms according to their clean energy revenues, overtook fossil fuel benchmark on inauguration day and finishes first year with a 16.9 per cent return
Convenient clean power: Seven-Eleven and Toyota team up for fuel cell trial
Japanese trial to deploy fuel cell, batteries, and energy management systems in bid to slash emissions from convenience store chain
Hydrogen Road Trip Part Three: The journey of the future?
Cars and buses fuelled by hydrogen are already driving on our roads, but can supporting infrastructure now help boost swifter take-up of the zero emission technology?
Hydrogen Road Trip Part Two: Supply and demand
As well as transport and heating, hydrogen is being used for energy storage, grid balancing and to power factories in Germany
Hydrogen Road Trip Part 1: Ready for take-off?
The German government has helped fund the world's only hydrogen/electric plane prototype, but could it really be the future of passenger air travel?
Toyota Mirai: Has the fuel cell-powered future arrived?
Toyota's fuel cell electric car has a hefty price tag and infrastructure challenges, but as James Murray discovers its myriad benefits are now clear for all to see