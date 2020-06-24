tourism
Accor joins new Global Tourism Plastics Initiative with fresh wave of waste-reduction pledges
Accor is to rollout a series of solutions to replace single-use plastic, including shampoo dispensers, water filtration taps, and reusable dishes
Environmental damage of tourism comes under MPs' spotlight
Inquiry to address problems including aviation emissions and traffic in UK and abroad
Let the train take the strain: Should employers back greener holidays?
Survey finds younger people would prefer employers who enable environmentally conscious holidays
Holiday blues: Tourism's climate impact far greater than previously estimated
Carbon emissions from tourism - including flights, food and shopping - is four times higher than we thought, new research reveals
Rain stops play: How climate change is already disrupting UK sport
Extreme weather, coastal erosion, and changing climate is taking its toll on iconic British sports
Hotels must cut carbon footprint by 90 per cent to meet Paris goals, industry leaders admit
New report from industry-led International Tourism Partnership warns absolute carbon emissions from hotels must reduce by 90 per cent by 2050 to stay within 2C trajectory
Tourism sector checks in for industry-wide sustainability journey
Partnership of leading hotel groups unveil first joint carbon, water, employment and human rights targets
Can Hawaii sell tourists on sustainability?
Taking advantage of $15bn in annual tourism spending while also ramping up local sustainability efforts is no easy task