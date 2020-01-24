Accor joins new Global Tourism Plastics Initiative with fresh wave of waste-reduction pledges

Accor will remove single-use plastics from its restaurants as well as guestrooms and leisure centres

Accor is to rollout a series of solutions to replace single-use plastic, including shampoo dispensers, water filtration taps, and reusable dishes

French hotel giant Accor has committed this week to eliminating single-use plastic from its guest experience across its global operations by 2022, targeting the more than 200 million single-use plastic items that it currently dispenses every year.

The pledge makes the hospitality giant one of the first firms to join the newly launched Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Tourism Organization in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Accor, which receives 120 million guests and serves 200 million meals every year, said it will remove all plastic toiletry amenities and cups by the end of 2020, before eliminating any remaining single-use plastic items in guestrooms, meeting areas, restaurants, spas, and fitness centres by the end of 2022.

The firm has already committed to eliminating all plastic straws, cotton buds, and stirrers by the end of March 2020. The new goal targets a range of other items including cups, laundry bags, water bottles, packaging for food and welcome products, take-away dishes and tableware, and keycards.

Achieving the goal will involve the rollout of a number of solutions that are already in place for specific brands, Accor said. For example, 89 per cent of its ibis hotels use dispensers for products such as shampoo instead of single-use plastic bottles. Similarly, Fairmont Hotels incorporate water filtration taps in guest rooms to eliminate bottled water and the chain's new Greet hotel brand deploys reusable dishes for butter and jam at breakfast and operates a zero disposable plastic in guest rooms policy.

"We are aware of the significant impact we have on our planet and our responsibility to create tangible benefits for our employees, guests, suppliers, partners and host communities," said Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor. "What guides us is the consciousness and social awareness that drives every person who strives to be a good citizen. It's about being aware, socially conscious and consistent."

Accor's commitment was announced simultaneously with the launch Global Tourism Plastics Initiative on Wednesday. Led by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the initiative calls on tourism companies and destinations to commit to a series of concrete goals by 2025. The proposed targets include moving away from single-use to reusable models and alternatives, working with value chains to make 100 per cent of plastic packaging resuable, recyclable or compostable, and committing to increasing recycling the amount of recycled content in plastic packaging.

"Plastic pollution is one of the major environmental challenges of our time, and tourism has an important role to play in contributing to the solution," said UN Environment Programme Economy Division Director, Ligia Noronha. "Through the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, tourism companies and destinations are supported to innovate, eliminate, and circulate the way they use plastics, to advance circularity in our economies and reduce plastics pollution globally."

The launch comes as Coca-Cola sparked controversy this week when the company's head of sustainability, Bea Perez, told the BBC the company would not ditch plastic bottles, given they remain popular with consumers and typically boast a lower carbon footprint than glass and metal alternatives.