Fossil fuels drop to record low in UK energy mix
Oil, gas, and coal now provide 79.4 per cent of overall UK energy mix, while renewables' role hits record high, official government statistics reveal
We have 'a key role to play' in low carbon transition: Coal and metals miner BHP unveils $400m climate investment plan
BHP Group also pledges to set emissions reduction goals for its own activities and the use of the fossil fuel products it sells
'Increasingly uncompetitive': BNP Paribas AM tightens coal investment policy
French bank's tighter exclusions on firms engaged in thermal coal mining and coal-fired power generation to come into effect from 2020
'Wrong side of history': Barclays' fossil fuels policy shift garners mixed reviews
UK bank sets stricter standards for investments but will not pull out of coal, oil and gas altogether, according to new statement
RBS pulls support for coal and Arctic oil
Banking giant tightens investment rules in bid to become low-carbon leader