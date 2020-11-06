$5tr investor alliance calls for companies to ditch thermal coal

The Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, which formed in 2019 at the Climate Action Summit in New York, has today warned companies that failure to respond to its position thermal coal could result in divestment

Members of a major UN-convened investor alliance have called for the cancellation of all new thermal coal projects, a phase-out of unabated coal-fired electricity generation, and a cessation of the financing and development of new thermal coal power plants, as they work towards decarbonising their portfolios by 2050.

The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a group of 30 institutional investors representing $5tr of assets under management, laid out its stance today in a report titled Thermal Coal Position. Produced in partnership with WWF, the paper provides advice on the role that thermal coal should play in the decarbonisation pathway strategies of companies in investors' portfolios.

Other than coal plants currently under active construction, it says, no further thermal coal power plants should be financed, insured, built, developed or planned.

Furthermore, the alliance calls for an immediate cancellation of all new thermal coal projects, including thermal coal plants, coal mines, and related infrastructure that are in the pre-construction phase.

And the paper argues for a phase-out of all unabated existing coal-fired electricity generation, a move that would be in line with the 1.5C temperature rise pathways laid out by the IPCC.

"Participation in activities and projects that are not aligned with these principles is incongruent with our net-zero goals and the aspirations we have in respect to the different decarbonization strategies of the companies we invest in," the Alliance writes in the new paper.

"Together, investors, governments and companies all have a responsibility to act on global emissions reduction. Additional thermal coal developments for energy generation are ultimately irreconcilable with the exercise of this responsibility," it concludes.

The report states that Alliance members will firstly aim to help companies adopt transition plans that would place them in line with their coal phase out position. However, it warns that should a company remain irresponsive to these demands, the result could be divestment from their activities.

The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance was launched at the Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019, convened by United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Its members, which include some of the world's largest institutional investors, are committed to transitioning their investment portfolios to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Alliance's analysis of thermal coal recognises that thermal coal-generated power is responsible for two-thirds of global energy sector emissions. The burning of thermal coal for energy is the single largest contributor to man-made global temperature increases, it notes, accounting for around one third of the 1C temperature rise above pre-industrial levels already observed. As a result, investors cannot move to decarbonise several other sectors, including transport, if they do not decarbonise power generation and supply first, it concludes.