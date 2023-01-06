Glencore shareholders challenge mining giant's thermal coal plans

A coalition of major investors including HSBC Asset Management and Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) has challenged Glencore over its thermal coal production, filing a shareholder resolution this week which cites concerns over the impact of the company's plans on climate change.

The investor coalition, which collectively represents $2.2tr of assets under management, has co-filed a shareholder resolution with the world's largest coal trader seeking transparency on how its thermal coal production aligns with the Paris Agreement's 1.5C global warming threshold.

Last year the company saw almost 25 per cent of its shareholders reject its climate plan, but the latest shareholder challenge this week marks the first climate resolution filed specifically against Glencore's thermal coal production.

Co-filed with the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility and ShareAction, the proposals seek disclosure of how Glencore's projected thermal coal production and capital expenditure aligns with the Paris Agreement.

Global ESG analyst at LGIM, Dror Elkayam, called for a "higher degree of transparency" from Glencore in order to understand whether the firm's exposure to thermal coal corresponds with its net zero commitment.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hogan, strategic projects lead at ACCR, highlighted the "significant exposure" Glencore has to thermal coal and described the resolution as a "catalyst" for clear disclosure of the firm seeks to manage climate risks, adding the recent withdrawal of an application for a new coal mine in Australia shows substantial reductions in coal output are possible.

Michael Wyrsch, CIO and deputy CEO at coalition member Vision Super, also described Glencore's continued thermal coal investment as "disappointing" and incompatible with its public commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Wyrsch added the firm has a "tremendous opportunity" to be part of and profit from the global energy transition, particularly with its exposure to growing key commodities copper and nickel, along with its expanding recycling business.

Glencore has said it expects to produce around 110 million tonnes of coal per year between now and 2025, similar to its level of production last year.

In a statement responding to the resolution, the firm said: "Glencore will publish its next Climate Progress Report in March, which will provide an update on our progress against our 2020 climate strategy."

