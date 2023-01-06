Glencore shareholders challenge mining giant's thermal coal plans

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Glecnore's Goedgevonden coal mine in South Africa | Credit: Glencore
Image:

Glecnore's Goedgevonden coal mine in South Africa | Credit: Glencore

HSBC Asset Management and LGIM among investors to co-file shareholder resolution citing climate risk concerns over Glencore's thermal coal production

A coalition of major investors including HSBC Asset Management and Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) has challenged Glencore over its thermal coal production, filing a shareholder resolution this week which cites concerns over the impact of the company's plans on climate change.

The investor coalition, which collectively represents $2.2tr of assets under management, has co-filed a shareholder resolution with the world's largest coal trader seeking transparency on how its thermal coal production aligns with the Paris Agreement's 1.5C global warming threshold.

Last year the company saw almost 25 per cent of its shareholders reject its climate plan, but the latest shareholder challenge this week marks the first climate resolution filed specifically against Glencore's thermal coal production. 

Co-filed with the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility and ShareAction, the proposals seek disclosure of how Glencore's projected thermal coal production and capital expenditure aligns with the Paris Agreement.

Global ESG analyst at LGIM, Dror Elkayam, called for a "higher degree of transparency" from Glencore in order to understand whether the firm's exposure to thermal coal corresponds with its net zero commitment.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hogan, strategic projects lead at ACCR, highlighted the "significant exposure" Glencore has to thermal coal and described the resolution as a "catalyst" for clear disclosure of the firm seeks to manage climate risks, adding the recent withdrawal of an application for a new coal mine in Australia shows substantial reductions in coal output are possible.

Michael Wyrsch, CIO and deputy CEO at coalition member Vision Super, also described Glencore's continued thermal coal investment as "disappointing" and incompatible with its public commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Wyrsch added the firm has a "tremendous opportunity" to be part of and profit from the global energy transition, particularly with its exposure to growing key commodities copper and nickel, along with its expanding recycling business.

Glencore has said it expects to produce around 110 million tonnes of coal per year between now and 2025, similar to its level of production last year.

In a statement responding to the resolution, the firm said: "Glencore will publish its next Climate Progress Report in March, which will provide an update on our progress against our 2020 climate strategy."

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Net Zero Asset Managers Alliance nears 300 members with $21.8tr assets covered by net zero goals

Elon Musk offloads $3.9bn Tesla shares since Twitter takeover

Most read
01

UK celebrates new year with flurry of fresh wind power records

04 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

UK sets zero carbon power record - yet again

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

RWE and Equinor join forces to pursue hydrogen vision

05 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Expanded appetite': Insurance giant Chubb launches global climate business

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Take back control': Keir Starmer vows to give communities greater say in energy and climate decisions

05 January 2023 • 4 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

L&G Capital hails 'landmark year' after backing raft of green tech firms in 2022

Backing for green businesses forms major plank of Legal & General Capital's £5bn committed to alternative asset investments globally last year

Holly Roach
clock 03 January 2023 • 1 min read
Biodiversity destruction threatens the economy - regulators and central banks must act now
Investment

Biodiversity destruction threatens the economy - regulators and central banks must act now

With biodiversity loss in freefall, central banks and financial regulators must address the sectors most harmful to both nature and the climate, argues Maud Abdelli

Maud Abdelli, WWF
clock 29 December 2022 • 5 min read
Government distracts from Green Taxonomy delays with funding announcement at COP15
Investment

Government distracts from Green Taxonomy delays with funding announcement at COP15

Sian Barnett Wike, Sustainable Investment
clock 16 December 2022 • 2 min read