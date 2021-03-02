'Single most important step': Hungary, Uruguay, and Kyoto join Powering Past Coal Alliance

UK-Canada initiative welcomes 10 new members, as UN chief sets out three point plans for governments and businesses to accelerate coal power phase out

The Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) today staged its inaugural global summit, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres stepped up his calls for governments to commit to a rapid phase out of unabated coal power ahead of this year's crucial COP26 Climate Summit.

Speaking at the virtual event, Gutteres reiterated his view that new coal power projects should be halted with immediate effect if governments are to deliver on their promises under the Paris Agreement.

"Phasing out coal from the electricity sector is the single most important step to get in line with the 1.5 degree goal," Gutteres said, adding that he was calling on all governments, private companies, and local authorities to take three specific steps to end their reliance on coal power.

He explained that governments and businesses should "first, cancel all global coal projects in the pipeline and end the deadly addiction to coal", adding that such commitments should be made "well before" the Glasgow Summit in November with G7 members taking the lead and committing to a phase-out at the G7 June Summit at the latest.

The second part of the three point plan would see an end to the international financing of coal plants and a shift in investment to renewable energy projects. "I ask leaders of main emitting economies to announce the end of their international financial support to coal at the earliest opportunity this year," Gutteres added.

Finally, he urged governments and businesses to "jump-start a global effort to finally organise a just transition, going coal plant by coal plant if necessary".

The calls came as over 800 Ministers, policymakers, business leaders, and investors from around the world met online to discuss how to accelerate the global transition away from coal power at a summit hosted by the UK and Canadian governments which co-chair the PPCA.

The coal power sector globally is under mounting pressure with a combination of rising carbon prices and increasingly cost competitive renewables seeing coal power pushed off electricity grids and new project pipelines squeezed in recent years. Just last month, carbon prices in the EU emissions trading scheme hit a record high further undermining the financial case for coal plants, while the Bangladesh government announced it was shelving plans for nine new coal power plants.

However, the International Energy Agency has repeatedly warned the transition away from coal power is moving too slowly to meet the Paris Agreement goals. Accelerating the shift is crucial to keeping global temperature rise to within 1.5C, experts have warned, arguing that phasing out coal power would also result in huge co-benefits in the form of reduced air and water pollution and up to nine million good new jobs globally in clean energy.

"I am delighted to co-host this year's largest global gathering on phasing out coal power," said UK Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan. "Having gone over 5,000 hours without using coal for electricity last year, the UK is powering forward with the transition away from coal for power generation and into the enormous economic potential of clean technologies. This global summit will unite world leaders and empower other countries to ensure coal-generated energy becomes a distant memory, protecting the planet, spurring clean growth and job creation across the globe, and enabling a greener, healthier future for this generation and the ones to come."

Her comments were echoed by Canada's Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, who described phasing out unabated coal-fired power as "the first and most important step we need to take to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and work towards net zero by 2050".

"By working together - with a growing number of countries, financial institutions, companies and sub-national governments - we are creating a healthier future for our children and grandchildren," he added.

The Summit saw the group welcome 10 new members, including Hungary, which has committed to phasing out coal by 2030, Uruguay, which already sources 97 per cent of its power from renewable sources, and Kyoto City, which has become the first Japanese member of the group.

Meanwhile, new corporate members of the PPCA announced today include Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, California Public Employees' Retirement System, M&G Plc, PensionDanmark, Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, National Grid, and Ontario Power Generation. And separately, the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association was confirmed as a new partner organisation for the group.

The PPCA and Bloomberg Philanthropies also today launched the Bloomberg Global Coal Countdown, a new online data dashboard that tracks the retirement of coal plant units around the world to showcase momentum as governments progress towards a clean energy future.

In addition, the Summit saw governments and businesses share best practices on how to engineer a coal phase out while addressing concerns about grid stability, energy bills, and the impact of plant closures on employment and local communities.

Speaking at the event, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation Sharan Burrow stressed the need for governments and businesses to come forward with credible just transition strategies as they seek to phase out coal power.

"People need jobs: good, climate-friendly jobs with Just Transition," she said. "All sectors must transition to stabilise the planet, but we cannot accept stranded people or stranded communities. Transition measures are essential for the ambition and imperative of phasing out the use of unabated coal as part of our energy mix. Workers and their unions are on the frontlines of securing Just Transition plans for coal workers and their communities from Australia to Canada and Spain."