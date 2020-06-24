Theresa May

The climate tragedy of Brexit
A badly mismanaged Brexit risks having disastrous consequences for the climate - the UK now risks squandering one of the biggest economic opportunities in history

A climate of cynicism
It is hard not to be cynical about the recent wave of political support for climate action, but it is a sign the debate is moving forward

Green Brexit redux
With 57 days to go until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, Theresa May's Green Brexit pledges remain as vague as ever