Theresa May
Boris Johnson to take up net zero challenge as new UK Prime Minister
Former Foreign Secretary will be under pressure to deliver a raft of net zero and green Brexit policies in the coming weeks
PMQs: Corbyn warns government inaction means UK on track to reach net zero goal by 2099
Current rate of decarbonisation far too slow to hit 2050 net zero emissions target, Corbyn tells May in heated PMQs exchange
May: 'We are the last generation of leaders with the power to limit global warming'
EU secures qualified success at G20 Summit, as final communique reiterates G19's commitment to the Paris Agreement
'The right economic choice': Government to deliver net zero emissions law
BREAKING: Days before leaving office, Theresa May moves to secure climate legacy by amending legislation to deliver historic and world-leading net zero emissions target
Reports: PM to legally commit UK to net zero by 2050 before leaving office
Theresa May will push back against cost warnings and bring in net zero emissions goal before her successor takes over in Downing Street, reports suggest
'The science shows that you're wrong': Will British businesses challenge Trump over their climate fears?
The US President will meet with Theresa May and businesses in the UK this week - but will they really be bold enough to raise their concerns about US climate policy?
Theresa May announces resignation throwing Green Brexit plans into chaos
BREAKING: PM to resign leadership of Tory party on June 7, with Boris Johnson is favourite to win leadership election
Reports: Theresa May mulls green legacy
Calls grow for Prime Minister to deliver net zero emission target before she steps down, as reports suggest government could beef up green Brexit deal
Brexit talks collapse as Corbyn slams government's mixed messages on the environment
Series of indicative votes now expected next week, as government attempts to gauge support for key elements of Brexit deal, including environmental protections
Could Theresa May be remembered for anything other than Brexit?
As the Prime Minister confirms her departure is approaching, Green Alliance's Paul McNamee asks if an environmental legacy can be secured
Brexit delay eases 'no deal' fears, but green concerns remain
The EU last night offered to extend Article 50 until the end of October, with a warning the UK should not waste the extra time to secure an exit deal
The climate tragedy of Brexit
A badly mismanaged Brexit risks having disastrous consequences for the climate - the UK now risks squandering one of the biggest economic opportunities in history
Brexit: Confusion continues for green economy as May loses latest crucial vote
Choice now appears to be between no deal and lengthy extension as MPs reject Withdrawal Agreement for the third time
In praise of Theresa May - no, really
The Prime Minister has enough flaws to be a genuine contender for the title of worst in modern history, but in one crucial area she got some big calls right
Threat of 'no deal' environment shock recedes as MPs vote against crashing out of EU
MPs will vote today on extending Article 50 as May prepares to bring her deal to the Commons for a third time
Green Brexit chaos: Government defeat heightens threat of no deal exit
EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warns 'no deal' preparations 'more important than ever before'
A climate of cynicism
It is hard not to be cynical about the recent wave of political support for climate action, but it is a sign the debate is moving forward
Red alert: Calls grow for stronger Green Brexit governance framework
Greener UK says key areas at 'high risk', IEMA warns proposed framework has so many holes it looks 'like a colander', and one of the architects of the Climate Change Act calls for a fundamental re-think
Prime Minister champions role of offshore wind in post-Brexit Britain
UK will uphold environmental standards and press ahead with clean growth, Prime Minister declares during Brexit speech at an offshore wind factory
Green Brexit: May rejects Corbyn offer, but stresses pledges on environmental protection
Prime Minister declares 'I have always been clear that Brexit should not be at the expense of workers' rights or environmental protections'
Oh, Jeremy Corbyn - Has the Labour leader just unlocked the path to a Green Brexit?
Theresa May would have to change the habit of a lifetime to break the deadlock, but the Labour leader has hinted a Green Brexit deal might just be possible
Green Brexit: Corbyn calls for 'dynamic alignment' on standards to unlock cross-party deal
Labour leader writes to Theresa May setting out terms that could see the opposition back the Prime Minister's Brexit deal
Green Brexit redux
With 57 days to go until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, Theresa May's Green Brexit pledges remain as vague as ever
Green Brexit: May insists government 'must and will' strengthen environmental protections
Theresa May promises to 'consider legislation where necessary' in order to 'embed the strongest possible protections on workers' rights and the environment'