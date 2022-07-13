Former Prime Minister Theresa May has become the latest senior Conservative to urge candidates in the leadership race to double down on climate action or risk exacerbating the cost of living crisis, arguing that regardless of who becomes the next Prime Minister climate change and the degradation of nature will remain pressing issues for the government.

Speaking at the summer reception of the Aldersgate Group of businesses, which she now chairs, May acknowledged that with a change of leadership and a worsening cost of living crisis some of her colleagues "might be thinking that net zero isn't the way to go".

But she stressed that the "absolutely clear message" was that "if you want to deal with the cost of living crisis, a lot of the things that you need to do for net zero actually will help with the cost of living crisis".

She added that improving buildings' energy efficiency and making energy bills less dependent on volatile gas prices, "will be good for people in terms of the cost of living", while also "creating jobs across the economy".

May was speaking just after the Tory leadership race was whittled down to the eight candidates who secured backing from 20 or more MPs, with Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat, and Kemi Badenoch all making the cut.

At least two of the candidates - Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch - have signalled they would look to pause or scrap the UK's net zero target if elected, with Badenoch yesterday arguing the UK's attempts to pursue net zero emissions amounted to "unilateral economic disarmament". Environmental campaigners criticised the comments, highlighting how over 90 per cent of global GDP is now covered by net zero targets while most of the UK's main economic competitors are pursuing similar policies to accelerate the roll out of clean technologies and rapidly curb emissions.

However, both Braverman and Badenoch have secured backing from more than 20 MPs, including support from influential figures within the Party, such as Steve Baker, who provided an early endorsement for Braverman, and Michael Gove, who surprised many commentators by backing Badenoch.

Meanwhile, none of the other candidates have placed climate action at the heart of their campaigns, fuelling concerns some of the front runners could yet look to dilute climate policies and revive carbon intensive plans, such as fracking projects and airport expansion, in a bid to secure backing from rival camps as the race starts to eliminate candidates.

Speaking last night, May warned whoever emerged victorious would quickly find they have to deliver a credible plan for tackling the climate and environmental crisis.

"Ministers come and Ministers go; Prime Ministers come and Prime Ministers go," she said. "But many issues remain the same. Particularly important key issues, like dealing with climate change and the degradation of nature. I think what we must remember is that whatever else happens, this is absolutely critical for the future of our planet for the future of people's lives and their jobs and their prosperity. And we must not take the foot off the accelerator at all."

She also stressed that the new Prime Minister would face a bulging in-tray of energy and climate related policy decisions, highlighting how the recent progress report from the Climate Change Committee had "made the point that actually there are gaps in what the UK is doing at the moment, which can be filled - action can be taken… We do need to look very carefully at issues such as buildings, transport, heavy industry, power grids."

May added that net zero should be at the heart of the government's short- and long-term economic priorities. "If you want to look at cost of living, if you want to look at energy security, if you want to look at levelling up, actually so much of what we need to do in achieving net zero fits into that agenda absolutely as well," she said. "So this is not an either/or - both actually are necessary, both go together."

May was followed by Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd, who offered a thinly veiled critique of the deregulatory promises made by some of the leadership candidates.

"There are many people in the private sector who think government will deal with the climate emergency," she said. "Yet there are people in politics who think the private sector will deal with the climate emergency. And this is why independent regulation is vital. Environmental regulation must work in lockstep with financial regulation and economic regulation to ensure incentives and penalties have enough clout to drive change. Well-targeted, well-resourced, and well-valued regulation stops legitimate business being undercut by irresponsible or illegal operators. Robust regulation levels up.

"Industries we regulate tell us a strong framework with green legislation gives them an economic advantage over global competitors. Operating within England's environmental regulations should be an assurance to customers and investors that business is working to some of the highest standards on the planet."

May's intervention came as COP26 President Alok Sharma warned the Conservative Party would be on a "road to nowhere" if it ditches net zero policies.

In an interview with The i newspaper, Sharma highlighted how a conservative government in Australia had just lost an election in large part because it was seen to be "tone deaf" on climate and environmental issues "that mattered very much for lots of voters".

He also highlighted how Conservative Mayors such as Andy Street and Ben Houchen had put the "new sunrise industries being created by net zero at the heart of their plans". "It's just one of the clearest economic trends that we have," he said. "Economically, environmentally, and electorally it would be a retrograde step for us to resile from this policy. It's a road to nowhere."

Meanwhile, a major alliance of business groups today issued a call for all the leadership candidates to back the UK's net zero targets and pursue policies that can help accelerate the roll out of clean technologies that can bolster energy security and help curb soaring energy bills.

Separately, the CBI today published an open letter to the candidates, urging them to deliver a credible plan for growth for an economy facing soaring inflation and flatlining productivity. The letter called for tax reforms to encourage business investment and argued that targeted public investment, smart taxation, effective industrial policy, and an ambitious skills programme could seize the "prizes on offer through decarbonisation, innovation, trade, thriving regions, labour and health".

