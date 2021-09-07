Theresa May urges Conservative Party to seize 'golden opportunity' of net zero

Theresa May has urged her Conservative colleagues to unite behind the "golden opportunity" offered by the net zero agenda, hitting out at growing pockets of concern within the Party's ranks over the upfront investment required to drive down emissions over the coming decades.

In a landmark speech delivered this evening at an event hosted by the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), the former Prime Minister claimed net zero "pessimists" on the right of the Party are out of step with the views of the public, including Conservative voters.

Pointing to recent polling evidence, including in so-called 'Red Wall' seats, she said climate change and nature loss are a major concern for all voters, arguing that "there is no constituency in this country for trashing the environment".

"The environment doesn't divide people in this country. It is a unifying issue," the former Conservative leader said. "We must keep pressing ahead - and bring more of our fellow citizens with us - from our own political tradition and right across the spectrum. On this the most global of issues, we have a golden opportunity to show the world what Global Britain has achieved and can achieve. This is something to be proud of. To be inspired by. And to fight for."

In pointed words to some of her Party colleagues voicing concerns over the 'costs' of net zero, May's speech also staunchly argued the economic case for investing in the net zero transition, as well as the need for government direction and intervention to put the country on track towards meeting its climate goals.

May's speech also argued that the world stands at "an important juncture, not just for our environment, but for our future prosperity and life on Earth as we know it", highlighting both the threats posed by the interlinked climate and nature emergencies, as well as the myriad market opportunities from scaling up renewable energy, electric vehicles, heat pumps, and other green technologies.

"It is essential that low-carbon and green infrastructure is not simply seen as an upfront cost, but instead an investment that will deliver returns," May said.

And, in words that appear to contrast with the more lassez-faire approach traditionally associated with Conservative thinking on economics and governance, May called for more policy certainty to assist businesses and investors keen to support the net zero transition.

"It's at moments like these that private investors not only respond to, but welcome, a clear direction from government," May said. "Of course there are absolutists who dream of a marketplace entirely free from government intervention but those who actually risk their money understand that no such thing is possible, or even desirable. What they do want, however, is to know where they stand. A predictable policy framework is vital to attract investment over the long term. So we must always prioritise the economy and sustainable economic growth."

Just before stepping down as Prime Minister in 2019, May took the historic decision to strengthen the UK's 2050 climate target to net zero, marking a significant rise in ambition from the previous 80 per cent reduction in emissions from 1990 levels by the same date. Many national, regional, and local governments around the world, as well as huge swathes of businesses making up the global economy, have since followed suit in setting a target date to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

And while May's Downing Street successor Boris Johnson has continued to bang the drum for climate action and has enhanced several interim UK emissions targets, pockets of concern over the net zero agenda have emerged in recent months within Conservative ranks, amid apparent fears over the costs of funding the transition.

Meanwhile, flash points have reportedly also emerged between Number 10 and the Treasury over key net zero decisions such as switching out home gas boilers for low carbon alternatives, funding home green retrofit measures, and encouraging more sustainable dietary choices among consumers.

A number of MPs who are known to be sceptical about the need to curb emissions, including leading Eurosceptic MP Steve Baker, are reported to be planning a new group within Parliament to challenge the perceived costs of delivering on the UK's net zero targets.

And, with the UK gearing up to host the crucial COP26 climate summit in two months' time, the government's net zero agenda is increasingly falling under the political spotlight, as Ministers prepare to unleash a host of much-anticipated policy announcements, including the imminent Heat and Buildings Strategy, the Treasury's Net Zero Review, and the government's overarching Net Zero Strategy.

May's comments were delivered as part of the CEN annual Sam Barker Memorial Lecture this evening, which is staged in memory of the former CEN director who died in 2018 at the age of 36.

The intervention comes at a crucial moment for the Conservative Party's green agenda, and the wider country's net zero strategy. With party conference season just around the corner, the former PM - who also joined green business organisation the Aldersgate Group as chair in July - argued the UK's progress in reducing emissions while growing the economy and creating new green industries and jobs has "confounded the pessimists".

She also highlighted the unrivalled growth of cheap renewable energy and green industries in the UK, as well as the private sector innovation which is driving down the costs of technologies such as heat pumps and electric vehicles.

"Climate change is a challenge - but in rising to it, our continuing success will further galvanise public support to achieve our ambitious net zero targets," May said.

May also offered a warning shot to the current leading lights of the Conservative government over the UK's place in the world outside the auspices of the European Union following Brexit earlier this year, arguing that hosting COP26 offers an opportunity to demonstrate leadership on the world stage.

"We rightly talk about Global Britain," she said. "Well, it doesn't get more global than this. The eyes of the world will be upon us in Glasgow. We won't be just expected to lead, but to lead by example."

Elsewhere in her speech, May also bemoaned the declining state of Britain's natural environment, warning that "our biological diversity is sadly - shockingly - depleted", and linked success in halting this decline with the need for success in tackling the climate crisis, while also driving economic growth.

"We have shown that climate action can go hand-in-hand with economic growth," May said. "This is really important for Conservatives. For too long people in the Party saw economic growth and dealing with climate change as mutually exclusive. They are not. You can have growth and deal with climate change."

Conservative Party HQ was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.