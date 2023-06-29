Aldersgate Group: No major sector on track for net zero by 2050

Aldersgate Group has again urged the government to rapidly accelere the roll out of new climate policy measures, as new research revealed no major sector of the UK economy is on course to hit legally mandated net zero targets by 2050.

According to the group's latest Net Zero Policy Tracker, industry, heat and buildings, and skills were deemed to be in need of urgent action to get on track to meet interim and long term emissions goals, while the power, transport, finance, and nature sectors were all said to require more ambitious policies despite some signs of progress.

The report - which was released just a day after the Climate Change Committee's damning assessment of the lack of climate policy progress over the past year - also warned a decarbonisation policy revamp was vital if the UK is to remain an attractive place to invest given growing competition from the USA and the EU.

Former Prime Minister and Aldersgate Group chair Theresa May called on the UK to once again lead by example by rapidly accelerating the development of the policies needed to ensure climate targets are met.

"The net zero transition represents the greatest economic opportunity of the century and can address many of the challenges we face," she said. "By building on our leadership in low carbon technologies and services and delivering emissions reductions at pace, we can drive growth, create jobs across the country, ensure energy security and alleviate the cost of living crisis."

May's calls chime with many of the conclusions of the CCC report, which urged the government to move quickly to mobilise increased investment in the net zero transition or risk seeing the UK's long term competitiveness undermined.

Ben Westerman, interim executive director at Aldersgate Group, warned that without a clear response from government to the revamped green industrial strategies from the US and EU, the UK risks seeing its status as an international leader on climate action eroded at a time when inward investment is vital to drive economic growth across the country and create the low-carbon industries of the future.

"We have reached a crucial moment in the UK's net zero transition as climate impacts worsen and international competition for investment continues to grow," he said. "The decisions made in the coming years will be the difference between meeting our climate goals and securing the economic benefits offered by a thriving low carbon economy, and losing out to the ambitious plans set out by the USA and the EU.

"It is crucial that the UK Government rapidly accelerates the delivery of net zero across every sector of the economy, supporting the transition with clear policy signals and financial support to crowd in private sector investment. Businesses recognise the immense economic opportunity that decarbonisation presents and are ready to lead the way, but supportive and stable policy measures are vital to give them the confidence they need to invest in supply chains, skills, and technologies."

