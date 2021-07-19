Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

Theresa May has pledged to "champion the business case for decarbonising the UK economy", as she takes up a new role as chair of the Aldersgate Group later this week.

The sustainable business group revealed this morning that the former prime minister has agreed to succeed former Labour MP Joan Walley, who has chaired the influential business group since 2015.

May, who is joining the group two years after her departure from Number 10, said she was looking forward to working with the business community to drive action across a number of environmental agendas at a critical time for the UK's net zero transition.

"I am joining the Aldersgate Group to champion the business case for decarbonising the UK economy, improving resource efficiency, and investing in the restoration of nature because we are at a crucial crossroad for our climate and the environment," she said.

"As prime minister, I was proud to lead the UK to be the first major economy to enshrine the net zero emissions target into law and publish a strategy to overturn the decline in nature within a generation. It is vital we now accelerate our progress towards these ambitious targets and develop clear delivery plans."

Under May's premiership the UK government launched two major climate and energy strategies - 2017's Clean Growth Strategy and the 2018 25 Year Environment Plan - and one of her final acts before leaving Number 10 in 2019 was to make the UK the first major economy to formally put a net zero emissions target into law.

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, welcomed the appointing, arguing May's "unrivalled experience" and "passion for the climate, environmental and clean growth agenda" would be a major asset to the organisation, which brings together UK businesses with a global turnover of £550bn, as well as NGOs, academic institutions, and public sector bodies.

"We are delighted to welcome Theresa May as our new Chair at this critical time for the group and the environmental agenda," Molho added. "Decisions made in the next few years will determine whether the UK economy is on a credible pathway towards net zero emissions and whether the country is on track for overturning the decline in its natural environment within a generation."

The former Prime Minister's appointment was also welcomed by NGOs, companies, and investors that are members of the Aldersgate Group, who pointed to her detailed understanding of government and commitment to the environment.

"It is great to see the appointment of Theresa May as Chair of the Aldersgate Group," said Tanya Steele, CEO of WWF-UK. "As a former prime minister, she will bring to the group enormous experience and a clear understanding of the scale of ambition required if both governments and businesses are to deliver the cuts in emissions needed to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees."

Steele's comments were echoed by Mark Versey, CEO of Aviva Investors. "Theresa May's experience and longstanding commitment to the environment, including legislating the UK's world leading net zero target, will be invaluable and we look forward to working with her," he said.

And Sergio Menendez, EMEA regional president at buildings company CEMEX, said the appointment highlighted the need for government and the private sector to collaborate on the drive to a more sustainable economy. "In taking up this appointment, it shows to policy makers and wider society in the clearest way possible why it is vital that both government and businesses keep focused on delivering net zero emissions and other vital sustainability goals," he said.

May's appointment comes as the Aldersgate Group also welcomed a batch of new members spanning a range of sectors, including facilities management firm Mitie, utility Wessex Water, legal publisher CMS, retail chain the Co-operative Group, and energy technology company Octopus.

The move comes as May's successor as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, continues to face mounting criticism from businesses, campaigners, and investors over the government's failure to deliver a raft of long-awaited policy decisions and strategy documents to help accelerate the UK's decarbonisation efforts and put it on track to meet its net zero targets.

Last week the government published a much anticipated Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which was broadly welcomed by green businesses, but reports also emerged that a long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy is set to be delayed until the autumn, while a Treasury review of the costs and benefits of delivering on the net zero targets and an overarching net zero strategy document are similarly thought to be stuck in the pipeline.

The criticism of the government's failure to fast track crucial decarbonisation plans has echoed some of that faced by May herself, who was praised by green businesses during her time in office for her support for climate action, but also faced complaints from campaigners who argued that with her time in office dominated by Brexit she did not move swiftly enough to deliver ambitious policies to support the UK's environmental goals.