The Climate Group
COP25: Nations promise 2020 action as crunch climate talks reach Madrid crossroads
Opposing countries are refusing to budge as this year's crunch climate talks draw towards their final day, despite surge of ambitious pledges from businesses
Study: Regions are leading the way on green energy generation
New analysis from The Climate Group and CDP highlights how many states and regions are decarbonising far faster than the global average
'Renewable is doable': Unilever goes 100 per cent clean power across five continents
Consumer goods giant's entire operations now being powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America
China's Envision joins RE100
Energy technology manufacturer is promising to source 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025
How energy efficiency efforts have saved major companies $130m
Report by EP100 campaign reveals over past year 18 firms have collectively saved $55m from smarter energy use
Health giant Astra Zeneca to electrify entire global fleet by 2030
Pharmaceutical major's 16,000-strong company fleet to switch to electric power as firm joins EV100 campaign
London firms urged to work with landlords to boost clean energy and EVs
Firms including Canary Wharf Group, RBS, and Vattenfall urge commercial landlords and tenants to team up in support of renewables and EVs
JD Sports, Derwent London, Intu, and APCOA step up renewables and EV ambitions
Yet more companies pledge to scale up renewables, electric vehicles, and charging infrastructure to mark the start of London Climate Action Week
3M eyes 100 per cent renewable electricity as it joins RE100 drive
Manufacturing and mining giant is targeting 50 per cent renewable electricity across its global facilities by 2025 as an interim goal
EV100: 31 companies join drive to switch to electric vehicles
Global EV100 initiative reports progress among major corporates shifting towards 100 per cent electric fleets as it targets two million EVs by 2030
'More, faster and together': 50 CEOs urge world leaders for ambitious climate policy
Heads of firms boasting $1.5tr in revenue highlight urgent need for collaboration with governments to accelerate shift to low carbon economy
RE100: Green companies outperform their peers
New report reveals firms running on 100 per cent green power enjoy 'above average' financial performance
Indian industrial giants vow to step up energy efficiency efforts
Mahindra Heavy Engines and UltraTech Cement among latest firms to join EP100 initiative
Business urged to flick switch on LED lighting revolution
The Climate Group launches new campaign to convince more businesses to switch to connected LED lighting as the quickest way to cut building emissions
Green Lunch with… The Climate Group's Helen Clarkson
BusinessGreen catches up with the CEO of The Climate Group over tapas at Covent Garden's Opera Tavern
One Planet Summit: Schneider Electric and EDF sign up to green goals
Ahead of President Macron's climate summit today two major French corporates announce plans to step up clean tech adoption
Multinationals rev up EV100 initiative to drive switch to electric fleets
Climate Group officially launches new initiative to fast track electric vehicle uptake, with support from Deutsche Post, Heathrow Airport, IKEA Group, and many others