Dixons Carphone becomes first tech retailer to join EV100

Dixons Carphone said it would also ramp up its installation of EV charging points across its estate

British firm aims to switch all 300 of its light duty vehicles and half of its 500 medium duty vehicles to run on electric by 2030

British electronics and telecoms retailer Dixons Carphone has become the latest household name to sign up to the global EV100 initiative, as last week pledging to switch its entire road fleet to electric vehicles within the next decade.

The firm - which claims to carry out around four million customer deliveries each year - aims to switch all of its 300 light duty vehicles and half of its 500 medium duty vehicles to run on electric power by 2030, it announced on Thursday.

"Where we can't swap to EV due to technology restraints, we will use other low-emission solutions," added Christopher Georgiou, head of compliance, supply chain and service operations at Dixons Carphone.

The company said it would continue to install EV charging points "wherever possible" across its UK estate, while also incorporating miles-per-gallon targets for each of its drivers to ensure a year-on-year reduction of CO2 emissions.

Global green business NGO The Climate Group, which manages EV100, said Dixons Carphone was the first technology retailer to join the initiative.

"The transport sector is the fastest growing contributor to climate change, accounting for around a quarter of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions - we need major companies everywhere to switch their fleets to EV," said its corporate partnerships director Mike Peirce.