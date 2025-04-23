Energy security starts with renewables

Ahead of the London Energy Security Summit, the Climate Group's Helen Clarkson argues renewables can play a critical role in enhancing resilience following several years of damaging shocks for the global economy
Just over three years ago, Russia's invasion of Ukraine shed a light on a painful reality - the economic and energy security risks associate with the world's continued dependency on fossil fuel. The spike...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis